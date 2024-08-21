Asamoah Gyan's only daughter, Zelda Ohemaa Gyan, is not only beautiful but also possesses talent in makeup artistry

The 10-year-old, the last of Gyan's children with his ex-wife, was recently spotted in a video doing makeup for herself

For a girl of her age, it was impressive to see how she went about the art and end product, which showed she was adept

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan's daughter, Zelda Love Abena Ohemaa Arhin Gyan, has grown into a pretty young girl.

Not only is Ohemaa growing into a beautiful girl, but she is also talented. Her latest video shows her impressive skills in applying facial makeup.

In the video shared on her Instagram stories, Ohemaa is sitting in front of a dressing mirror and doing her makeup.

Asamoah Gyan's daughter, Zelda Ohemaa, impresses with her makeup skills in her latest video. Photo source: @asamoah_gyan3

The 2014-born girl, who turned 10 years old in July, looked confident as she chose what to apply and dabbed her face gradually to get the look she wanted. She also used brushes and applied lipgloss.

After applying the makeup, the young lady removed her head to show her cornrow, which complimented the makeup she had done.

Watch below for Ohemaa's video as reshared by @sweet_maame_adwoa:

The beautiful Ohemaa is the only girl the former Sunderland and Al-Ain striker has among the three children with his estranged wife, Gifty. She is the last born and lives with her mother in London like her siblings.

Asamoah Gyan endorses Funny Face's new song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan endorsed the latest song of Funny Face and shared it on his social media pages.

Gyan, in jest, called out the comedian for using his famous phrase, 'Back on and on,' which has been mispronounced over the years.

The post got many people emotional as they hailed Gyan for supporting the embattled comedian, considering his tough past.

Blogger and entertainment pundit Ameyaw Debrah opened up about Funny Face's returning to music as a path to earning him the support of Ghanaians.

