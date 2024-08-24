Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, the ex-wife of Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu, remarried in a simple wedding to an obroni man in the US

After photos of her wedding went viral, many claimed that the Kumawood star was suffering from a broken heart

The video he shared on his YouTube channel asking his movie crew members if he looked like someone who was brokenhearted got many laughing hard in the comments

Kwaku Manu reacts to ex-wife remarrying. Image Credit: @okaale_nyarko and @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Kwaku Manu speaks on being brokenhearted

After three years of marriage to his ex-wife and having four kids, many have concluded that Kwaku Manu may be suffering from a broken heart.

Taking to his YouTube Channel to respond to the claims was a funny video of him asking his movie set crew whether he was brokenhearted or looked like he was.

He asked the first actress whether she had heard that he was trending and that people were saying that he had a broken heart. The lady said she had not heard of such news and proceeded to console the Kumawood star.

In the video, Kwaku Manu asked another actor, who said he had heard the news but thought it was a joke. The other crew members joined the conversation and laughed at him as they pointed out things about him that had changed, signifying he was brokenhearted.

Kwaku Manu asked his crew whether he was brokenhearted.

Reactions to Kwaku Manu's video

Many people in the comment section gave him relationship advice, while others spoke about his ex-wife and her obroni husband.

Others also gave him movie ideas. In the comments, they told him that if he based his next movie on what he went through, it would be a blockbuster.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

@kwasiowusu5909 said:

"He is business minded.....I love this guy"

@newlovejnr1214 said:

"Stay Strong Brother for the love of ur beautiful kids you are having…. You can even make a content of your situation and even cash out… watching you from Berlin"

@seiduprincetv6648 said:

"Kwaku you're very funnywe still love you"

@brightopoku6179 said:

"I don’t think Bra Kwaku is been concerned about this"

@Olubabdc said:

"Quickly bring a movie or series out titled 'Kwaku manu Broken Heart' and Please cash out quickly na Ghanafour de3 they feed on trend, and they will forget this after one week!.... Please hurry up Bra Kwaku !"

Kwaku Manu's ex-wife's wedding.

Ghanaian lady slams Kwaku Manu's ex-wife

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of a Ghanaian lady advising Kwaku Manu's ex-wife, Diane Naa Okailey Nyarko, regarding her flaunting her wedding photos has caused a stir online.

The woman expressed astonishment over Kwaku Manu's ex-wife's recent utterances and urged her to stop chasing clout.

Ghanaians who took to the comment sections of the video agreed with the lady's remarks about the issue, terming it as insensitive.

Source: YEN.com.gh