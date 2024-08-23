King Paluta, in an interview, responded to entertainment pundit KOKA's criticisms of his vocals on the hit song Makoma

The musician said he disagreed with KOKA's comments and felt he might have been in a bad mood when he heard it

King Paluta said also he had received plaudits from many prominent Ghanaian music personalities for his vocal skills

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician King Paluta has finally reacted to entertainment pundit Kwaku Osei Koranteng Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA's controversial comments about his vocals on his song Makoma.

King Paluta addresses KOKA's criticisms

In an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, King Paluta stated that he disagreed with KOKA's assessment of his vocal ability in the song.

The musician opined that KOKA's critique might have been influenced by the events around him when he first listened to the song.

He explained that there are circumstances in which songs that gain popularity and receive constant airplay can negatively affect people's perceptions of them.

"I don't know the kind of mood KOKA was in when he made those comments about my vocal ability. You can sometimes get annoyed with a particular song when you hear it being played everywhere you go. Maybe he was annoyed with the song when he sat there to make his comments."

King Paluta noted that many of his colleagues, famous for their singing prowess in the industry, have commended and hailed his vocal ability, so he finds it hard to understand KOKA's criticism.

"Our own industry singers have called to tell me I don't sound like a rapper trying to sing. They have recognised me as a singer, so they don't understand why it took me a long time to transition into singing. I don't know what senior man (KOKA) is talking about."

The Aseda hitmaker added that his unique tone of voice has earned him praise from music producer Kaywa, who has a great music mind.

Reactions to King Paluta's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to King Paluta's comments about KOKA's critique of his vocal ability.

@ansaah.2 commented:

"I like the way he speaks English."

@jamesbabalur commented:

"Oh but this guy na adey feel his old songs waa … rideee echeck like he dey do the songs give only ladies."

@pvcvilla commented:

"Forget the haters and keep going."

storly_music commented:

"🔥🔥❤️❤️keep going higher bro."

@lilianamakye commented:

"His talking voice koraa is sweet😍😂😂😂."

@dattywrld commented:

"😂it’s not hate it’s just the treatment Eugene got the same thing but at least he own is better 😂 did you know what happened to Eugene’s run Eii rockstar and people will vex."

KOKA criticises King Paluta's vocals on Makoma

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KOKA expressed disappointment with King Paluta's vocals on his hit song, Makoma.

The entertainment pundit said King Paluta was off-key in the song and needed a voice coach to help him continue singing.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

