22-year-old Black Sherif continues to enjoy his escapades as one of Ghana's most prominent music popstars

The Grammy-acknowledged singer recently attended a street art festival in Accra with his cronies

A stunt he performed in a moving vehicle has popped up online, exciting scores of fans

Ghanaian singer Mohammed Ismail Frimpong, popularly known as Black Sherif, was recently spotted at a street art festival in Accra.

The 22-year-old superstar was hanging loose out of a moving vehicle during a procession at the art festival.

The moment seemed inspired by the Hollywood blockbuster Mad Max, which tells an apocalyptic story set in a place where humanity is broken and almost everyone is crazed, fighting for survival.

Black Sherif wore an unusual hairstyle and outfit mimicking the characters from the movie.

The singer, who was recently co-signed by the Grammys, is known for his unconventional fashion style, which made him a candidate for the London Fashion Show this year.

Many fans are convinced he could earn a cameo in a Hollywood film in the near future.

Ghanaians react to Black Sherif's stunt

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Black Sherif's stunt at the recent street art festival.

@remedyburniton said:

"This be WOMBA since chalewote has moved to Osu but held at same place as Chalewote"

@SamuelA89875482 wrote:

"I won’t be surprised if this guy gets a cameo in a big movie"

@_adomAsante noted:

"How do u go to a Chalewote Festival with a Timberland?"

Frank Owusu Mensah remarked:

"Eeiisshh Awurade!!! When some people are getting mad , them no see it and sad thing is ppl around him will not advice them ohh . Hmm sad 😢. A kentry call Ghana is really funny 😁 and sad 😢"

Felix Femax shared:

'This small festival in an enclosed version he wan make American movie of it😃😅"

Solomongryphen Otcherekbossom added:

"This remembers me of a movie called Mad max."

Black Sherif embarks on a rideout

Earlier, YEN.com.gh Black Sherif had been spotted by a fan casually riding a BMX bike on the streets of Accra.

The unexpected encounter brought to bear Black Sherif's simple way of enjoying life despite his skyrocketing success as a musician. Ghanaians hailed him for staying true to life's little pleasures.

