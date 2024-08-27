Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite's son, Ernest Ofori Osei, has graduated from Ashesi University

Ofori Osei received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration at the university's 20th commencement ceremony

A video from the ceremony has emerged online, showing Ofori Osei and others receiving their honours

Ernest Nana Ofori Osei, one of the sons of business mogul Osei Kwame 'Despite', has graduated from Ashesi University.

Ofori Osei was among the graduands at the school's 20th Commencement ceremony, held at its campus at Berekuso on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

Despite's son, Ernest Ofori Osei, graduates from Ashesi University. Photo source: Ashesi University

Source: Instagram

The young man who completed Tema International School (TIS) in 2020, bagged a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Business Administration.

A video from the graduation ceremony has emerged online. It shows Ofori Osei walking up the stage to receive his certificate.

Dressed in a tuxedo covered with an academic gown, he looked reserved as he received his certificate and proceeded to shake the hand of the school's president, Patrick Awuah.

Watch the video below:

Congrats pour in for graduands

The video has sparked loads of congratulations for Ofori Osei and other graduands.

@adjeiboateng1671 said:

Congratulations to the graduating class of 2024. Patrick and Ashesi need to work harder on encouraging the students to go into entrepreneurship to solve some of the continents problems. AI and the 4th Industrial Revolution means that the brightest on the continent don’t need to leave to succeed anymore.

