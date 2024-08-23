Shatta Wale Tears Into Stonebwoy Over Grammy Hiplife List Saga: "The Truth Be One"
- The Recording Academy's celebration of hiplife's 30th anniversary has refueled Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy's rivalry
- While both stars are known for their dancehall prowess, Shatta Wale had a stint as a hiplife artiste
- He bashed Stonebwoy for bastardising the Grammy's efforts towards the celebration of the hiplife genre
Shatta Wale has expressed his frustrations at Stonebwoy after the latter's criticism about Grammy's eulogy to hiplife.
The article credits Shatta Wale, formerly known as Bandana, as a name noteworthy in Ghana's hiplife history.
The article has received significant plaudits from Ghanaian music fans and industry professionals.
Stonebwoy, on the other hand, described Grammy's eulogy as a misrepresentation of historical facts.
Shatta Wale chided his rival for calling the Grammy's hiplife list as half-baked. Shatta Wale said,
“How are you gonna demand a shoutout in a hiplife article when you didn’t even get the memo back then? Somebody needs to deflate this ego a bit—let’s give credit where it’s actually due! @stonebwoy we need less ‘big head’ and more facts!”
In a series of posts on X, Shatta Wale mocked Stonebwoy and implored him to go and learn the history.
Shatta Wale claims his hiplife glory
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had weighed in on the frenzy surrounding the Recording Academy's eulogy to Ghana's hiplife genre.
Shatta Wale, who was mentioned in the Grammy article, responded by trolling Stonebwoy. He shared photos of classic hiplife cassettes featuring his own hits, suggesting that his contributions to the genre were undeniable.
Source: YEN.com.gh
