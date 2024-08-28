The Ghana Police has apprehended a cartel of suspected carjackers notorious for robberies and sale of stolen vehicles

The police said they had recovered a number of cars, including a Mercedes-Benz C180 stolen from the artist's manager

This comes after Stonebwoy shed light on the case and appealed to the Ghana Police for help to retrieve the vehicle

On a recent episode of GTV Breakfast Show, Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy appealed to the public and the Ghana Police to help retrieve his road manager's stolen car.

On August 27, the Ghana Police shared an update on its recent operation in which three individuals, identified as Peter Amuzu, Ibrahim, and Isaac Eshun, were arrested in Accra, Tamale, and Takoradi.

The police confirmed that their operation helped recover several stolen items, including the Mercedes-Benz C180 belonging to Stonebwoy's road manager.

Reports indicate that the police confiscated the items in Tamale even though they were stolen in Accra.

The robbery gang's leader, Amuzu, who was arrested five years ago for a similar case, allegedly orchestrated the quick transfer of the vehicles from Accra to Tamale.

Stonebwoy and his team have yet to speak on the update from Ghana Police.

Victim speaks after update on Stonebwoy's manager

A Ghanaian woman who claimed to have been attacked by some members of the gang that robbed Stonebwoy's manager has shared her experience on social media.

"They aren’t 'suspects'! They are actual criminals. Guy in middle was driving an uber in February and stole from me! Guy in white came as a family member when we started court proceedings!"

The woman, who was recently promoted as the project manager of the DWP Academy, has provided more details about the suspects to aid the police in their investigations.

Police begin manhunt for Akyem Akokoaso heist

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Akyemansa District Police Command had begun its search for the armed robbers who attacked a mining company in Akyem Akokoaso in the Eastern Region on May 24, 2024.

The 15-member armed robbery gang reportedly shot the company's managers and bolted with an amount of around GH¢1 million in cash and two gold bars after ransacking the premises during the brazen heist.

