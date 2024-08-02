Former priestess Nana Agradaa got many people tlaking about the heavy makeup she wore to the shop opening of Nart Beauty Supplies

A video of her being welcomed with cheers and guests shouting Aboozigi melted the hearts of many social media users

Others also thronged to the comment section to criticise her makeup artiste for not doing her makeup beautifully fro the event

General Overseer of the Heaven Way Chapel, Evangelist Mama Pat, aka Nana Agradaa, caused a frenzy on social media when she rocked heavy makeup to an event.

Agradaa wears heavy makeup to an event, and peeps react. Image Credit: @evang_mama_pat

Source: Instagram

Details of Agradaa's look to the store opening

In a video sighted on famous blogger GhHyper's Instagram, the former priestess was spotted at the shop opening of Nart Beauty Supplies that was held on August 1, 2024, at the West Hills Mall.

While walking into the venue with actor Big Akwes and others, Nana Agradaa, who was recently honoured with a Doctorate of Philosophy in Philanthropic Management, was welcomed with cheers from guests who shouted her famous slogan, Aboozigi.

She wore a black dress that accentuated her fine curves and styled it by wearing a stylish see-through white silk top. She wore a vintage gold watch to accessorise her look, as well a dark pair of oversized sunglasses.

The mother of budding dancer, Rihanna, wore a curly frontal lace wig that made her look gorgeous. However, her makeup got many people talking as they wondered why she used too many products thus diminishing her beauty.

Video of Agradaa in heavy makeup.

Reactions as Agradaa wears heavy makeup

Many people in the comment section made mockery of Nana Agradaa's heavy makeup as lashed out at her makeup artiste for destroying her beauty.

The hilarious reactions to the video are below:

sarponggladys364 said:

"God will punish the makeup 💄 Artist 😂😂😂😂, what is this?"

s_b_e_y_a said:

"People attacking her makeup like you dont know its her trademark.agrascoooo😂"

__akuah.xx said:

"As I saw the make up I shouted Eiiii😂"

white_godd said:

"But why has she painted her face like that?"

nanahemaagh15 said:

“What make up is this? ……Is womaame trumu make up” in her voice 😂😂😂😂😂"

citizensfitgh said:

"😢 she made me remember the day I saw my grandmothers ghost 👻"

davidope459 said:

"Why e be azar paint she use for in face 😂😂"

Agrada sprayed over GH₵300k on her husband

YEN.com.gh reported that controversial televangelist Agradaa and her husband, Angel Asiamah, unveiled a new SUV.

The car worth over GH₵300,000 appeared to be a gift from the televangelist to her supportive husband. A video of Agradaa excited as Asiamah took his new car for a test drive popped up online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh