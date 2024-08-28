A white Canadian lady, Edna Caren Tehillah, has gone viral after a video of her speaking fluent Ga surfaced on social media

In the video, she was interacting with famous Ghanaian blogger SammyKay Media as she complained about his tardiness

The video excited many Ghanaians who wondered how she could speak the local language and if she had any Ghanaian roots

A video of a Canadian lady, Edna Caren Tehillah, speaking Ga with famous Ghanaian blogger SammyKay Media has caused a stir on social media.

Canadian lady, Edna Caren, speaks Ga during an interaction with SammyKay Media. Image credit: @edna_caren

Source: Instagram

Canadian lady speaks Ga to SammyKay

In the video, the Canadian lady Edna Caren was unhappy about SammyKay's tardiness in scheduling their interview for his self-titled media network.

Speaking in Ga, Edna Caren said they were supposed to have the interview at 11:30 am, but it seemed the blogger was working with Ghana Man Time (GMT) and arrived late.

In the video, the Ghanaian blogger then countered with a complaint that the Canadian lady had not warmly welcomed him by giving him a hug.

In the Instagram video's caption, the Ghanaian blogger referred to Edna Caren as his Ga white friend, and noted that their discussion was about his tardiness.

He also noted that the young lady had arrived in Accra, Ghana, from Canada.

"Came to visit my Ga white friend @edna_caren from Canada and she almost fought me because I was late for our interview 😀"

Reactions to white lady speaking Ga

Many people in the comments section wondered where Edna Caren learnt to speak Ga and hinted that she could have Ghanaian roots or friends.

Others also could not hold back their laughter as they shared parts of her conversation with SammyKay Media that made them laugh.

Below are the reactions from social media users:

kojoboakye_boateng said:

"Sammy oomale 😂😂… you never had flat tyre 🛞 😂"

its_kinglarry said:

"😂😂😂 sorry for those who don’t understand. This convo is so funny 😂😂"

big_star.rkx said:

"It’s the room divider and Paris bowls for me 😂😂😂"

ladylindsayb said:

"M3r hug ??? Mtcheeeeeeewwwwww. Ofe late onu !!!😂😂😂😂"

draculanedwrk said:

"Ghana man time 😂😂"

_mrod_k said:

What are they saying about that I’m laughing

naa__daterush said:

"I love my people ❤️❤️"

kofiartist said:

"My people 😂😂😂 @edna_caren @sammykaymedia"

Obroni from Afghanistan speaks fluent Twi

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian man abroad was taken aback when he heard a white man from Afghanistan speaking fluent Twi.

In a trending video on TikTok, the white man was seated beside him, and the Ghanaian asked him how he learned the Asante language.

The Afghan man said he learned to speak the language through his association with the Church of Pentecost, with many netizens left amazed.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

