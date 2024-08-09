2024 Britain's Got Talent star Afronita secured an ambassadorial deal with drinks and beverages brand Kalyppo

To celebrate, she brought two packs of Kalyppo in different flavours, shared it among the kids and danced

The video warmed many warmed the hearts of many people as they admired the bond Afronita shared with her mentees

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Talented dancer Afronita announced on August 8, 2024, that she had bagged an ambassadorial deal with Kalyppo, a drinks and beverages company.

To celebrate the milestone, she brought two packs of Kalyppo drinks in different flavours to the dance class of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy.

Afronita celebrates new Kalyppo deal with AfroStar Kids Academy dancers. Image Credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

Afronita celebrates Kalyppo deal

In the video Afronita posted on her Instagram page, the door opens, and she runs in holding two packs of Kalyppo drinks in different flavours.

The children were excited as the owner of the dance academy brought treats to their dance class. They cheered as Afronita distributed the drinks among them.

Taking the celebration a notch higher, they took turns taking over the dancefloor and displaying fire dance moves while sipping their drinks.

In the background were the other dance students who chanted Kalyppo's theme song, "Kalyppo ɛyɛ dɛ papa," which means "Kalyppo, it is sweet."

Video of Afonita celebrating Kalypo deal with AfroStar Kids Academy members.

Reactions to Afronita's video

The video warmed the hearts of many of Afronita's followers, who left lovely reviews in the comments. Others also cheered Afronita on by calling her Mama Kalyppo.

Below are the reactions:

bigkumz said:

Nbs chillings 😍😢

aqosuah_queenie said:

"😂😂😂👏👏👏A new dawn 🥳🥳🥳 congratulations 💃💃🎉🍾🎈🎊"

rachealewusie said:

"Dani please I want to pick ASKA forms Asap cos I can't miss all this enjoyment wai😂😂😂😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥"

yaasikatilly said:

"Mama kalyppooooooooooo car no aba oooooo💃💃💃💃💃🔥🔥🔥🔥💖💖💖😂😂😂😂ahhhh Y3nkor 💃💃💃"

mama__oli said:

"Mama Kalyppo ne ne mma nieee!!!🌟🌟🌟🌟"

dharlynn_18 said:

"🥳🥳🥳…Mama kalyppo 🥳🥳💃🏻💃🏻"

Afronita mobbed upon WeyGeyHey visit

YEN.com.gh reported that Afronita visited her alma mater, Wesley Girls' Senior High School. She dropped off her younger sister, and was shown so much love as a large crowd of excited students mobbed her.

Upon seeing Afronita on their campus, the girls rushed to hug her, putting a broad smile on the talented dancer's face.

Afronita shared the heartwarming video on her social media pages, and many people were amazed by the young girls' love and admiration for her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh