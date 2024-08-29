Efia Odo has lamented about the hardship in the country, blaming Ghanaian leaders for the current economic challenges

The popular socialite bemoaned that to survive in Ghana, it is a must to have multiple streams of income

She added that the price of goods and services was increasing, leaving the citizenry helpless, a sentiment many agreed with

Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo has voiced her concerns about the country's economic challenges on X, formerly known as Twitter.

She highlighted the rising cost of goods and services, stressing that survival in Ghana now required multiple streams of income.

Efia Odo criticised the nation's leaders, blaming them for the current hardships. She stated that the government has failed to address the economic issues, leaving citizens to struggle on their own. According to her, the main focus of the leaders seems to be making empty promises rather than solving the real problems.

The socialite's comments have ganered reactions from Ghanaians who share her concerns. She mentioned that the increasing prices of everyday necessities have made it difficult for people to make ends meet.

Efia Odo also emphasised that to survive in this economic climate, earning at least three different incomes has become essential.

Efia Odo's concerns gets Ghanaians talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

TTuozie said:

"What this means is that, we are on our way to legalizing thievery in all sectors. Whatever level that maybe, people must steal to survive"

nobodylovesmhe wrote:

"Efia what about us with no job ? When we come online and participate in giveaway, they say we are beggars. If we Don't beg online, what are we going to eat?"

summer_godd said:

"Fact said! 👍 We’re suffering Efia, particularly we the students 😔 0-1-0 dabiaaa You call house too and they tell you you’re wasting money buh little did they know that the money never ain’t enough"

Shatta Wale laments about taxes

Efia Odo is not the only one who has an issue with the state of affairs in the country.

YEN.com.gh earlier published that the musician argued that betting was a source of income for the youth, which was being taken away through taxation.

The government takes a 10% withholding tax on all won bets.

