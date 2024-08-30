Asamoah Gyan, in a video, showed off his large compound filled with numerous luxury vehicles

The ex-footballer made the video announcing that he would be in Lomé to support Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor

The large compound and the fleet of cars caught the attention of social media users than the message Gyan was sending across

Ex-Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan gave fans a glimpse into his extravagant lifestyle in a video shared by Togolese football legend Emmanuel Adebayor on TikTok.

Asamoah Gyan shows off his cars and mansion in a video. Photo source: asamoahgyan3

The video showed Asamoah Gyan's large compound with a fleet of luxury vehicles, including a Jaguar, Lexus, Rolls Royce, and a Jeep. The display of opulence sparked reactions.

In the video, Gyan announced his upcoming visit to Lomé, Togo, where he plans to support Emmanuel Adebayor at the Sheyi Jubilee, an event marking the official end of Adebayor's illustrious football career. Scheduled to take place from October 25 to 27, 2024, the jubilee will span three days of activities with a gala match at the Kégué Stadium.

While Gyan's message was meant to highlight his support for Adebayor, the attention of netizens was drawn to the luxurious background of his announcement video. Many Ghanaians were impressed with his collection of vehicles.

Asamoah Gyan's wealth sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

🤍•RAPTŮRE• said:

"Herrrr this man get money"

Mossad@...79 commented:

"Good to see de baby Jet keeping de brotherhood together"

Alphonso said:

"why all ur cars are white 😔😔one love baby jet"

O M 💫 wrote:

"Who saw the Ross Royce Bhim brought it to TGMA 😎"

Joe Darling_Mr Ugly said:

"baby jet wanted us to see the cars"

Susubox commented:

"so Asamoah get rolls roys all. ? . eei ayoo"

Nhyiraba Kojo's mansion

Asamoah Gyan is not the only celebrity whose home has captivated netizens. YEN.com.gh earlier published that Nhyiraba Kojo, in a video, showed Ghanaians his enormous villa.

In the musician's compound sat a fleet of cars, leaving social media users highly impressed.

The interior of the building was well-lit with elegant lighting and featured beautiful furniture and decor.

