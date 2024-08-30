Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan's first son, Fredrick, turned 18 on August 29, 2024

The former Sunderland striker has shared a photo in celebration of his eldest boy's age milestone

The photos were accompanied by a heartwarming message to Fredrick, who is living in the UK

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has expressed excitement as one of his sons, Fredrick Gyan, celebrates his birthday.

The eldest of the football legend's children with his ex-wife, Gifty, turned a year older on Thursday, August 29, 2024.

Born in 2006, Fredrick was celebrated on his 18th birthday by Gyan, who shared a lovely photo of his son on social media.

Asamoah Gyan is celebrating his first son, Fredrick Gyan, turning 18 years old. Photo source: @asamoah_gyan3

The photo showed the teenager standing and looking like a big boy. He no longer wears dreadlocks, but he still has a noticeable moustache.

Sharing the photo, the former Al-Ain and Sunderland striker observed that his son was now a big boy, expressing his love for the teenager.

"It’s my big boy’s birthday. Help me wish my son a huge happy birthday today. Daddy loves you son ❤️❤️💪🏿💪🏿🎂," his caption read.

Below is the photo Gyan shared of his son on Instagram:

Fredrick lives in the UK with his mother and siblings but like his father, he aspires to become a top-notch footballer. He plays for a youth team, Oxford City FC, in the UK, where he won his first trophy in 2019.

Fans celebrate Asamoah Gyan's first son

Following Gyan's post, many of his fans have taken to the comment section to share their wishes for the son.

wendygloryofficial said:

"So looks exactly like Dad..Amazing .. Glorious birthday handsome 🎉🎂🎂🎂🍾🍾🍾"

eli_six30 said:

"Happy birthday rich man's son. Do greater things than your father.. we love u❤️❤️❤️"

i_am_goldyn said:

"Happy birthday BabyJet's baby... Your daddy loves you"

niibonte said:

"Glorious birthday champ. wishing you a life full of God's blessings. Do have a wonderful one."

papson3947 said:

"Happy birthday 🎂🎁🎉🍾 wish you a long life full of blessings, health, Happiness, joy, peace, love, God bless you 🤲🏽"

