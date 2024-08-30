Afrobeats sensation JZynO and Dancegod Lloyd have had a fallout, which the former deeply regrets

The Liberian singer has opened up about what caused their misunderstanding in a recent interview

He sent a message to the Ghanaian choreographer seeking for them to restore their broken relationship

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Liberian star JZynO, who gained worldwide acclaim with his Afrobeats viral hit Butta My Bread featuring Lasmid, has opened up about his broken relationship with Ghanaian dancer Dancegod Lloyd.

The song became an instant fan favourite thanks to its infectious dance challenge, created by the choreographer.

JZynO's garnered over 160 million hits, influencing an intentional cross-over remix with India's Sid Sriram and South Africa's Nasty C.

Liberian singer begs Dancegod Lloyd. Photo source: Instagram/JZyNo_, Instagram/Dancegod Lloyd

Source: Instagram

JZynO recounts his fallout with Dancegod Lloyd

In a recent interview, the Liberian star shared his deteriorating relationship with Dancegod Lloyd after the success of Butta My Bread.

Speaking with Joy Prime's Roselyn Kwasie, JZynO talked about his fallout with Dancegod Lloyd, which started with a schedule conflict, making the dancer miss the opportunity to be in Butta My Bread's music video.

Dancegod Lloyd tagged JZynO as an opportunist and said he regretted associating with him. He later rejected further requests for them to collaborate on new projects aside from the viral hit.

The superstar apologised to the choreographer and begged him to reconsider working together again.

Netizens react to JZyno's plea

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to JZyno's heartfelt message to Dancegod Lloyd.

Mark Terah Carlos said:

"Until I hear from DanceGod I won’t conclude"

James S David wrote:

"No matter what happen Jzyno is Liberia only Global Artist, let pray for peace and unity..."

Tokpah Yarkpawolo Jr. remarked:

"Me I know another noise will come out from this interview again"

Gasum Ansu Fofana remarked:

"One sided story...you claim you reached out to him n your sort things out....what did you do to him star? La part na clear.. If he reply n tell us why he avoiding you we'll get the full story, but if he dont reply, do your do and learn lesson from that tho"

Dancegod Lloyd faces off Black Sherif

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Dancegod Lloyd and Black Sherif dancing on a music video set had popped up online, exciting numerous fans.

They danced to Kidi's new viral hit Lomo Lomo, joining a tall list of superstars, including the NBA's Jimmy Butler, who cosigned the new music.

Source: YEN.com.gh