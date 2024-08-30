Shatta Wale has announced that his upcoming album SAFA is available for preorder on all digital streaming platforms

The musician made this known on his X (formerly Twitter) page, sparking excitement among his fans and followers

SAFA is set to be released on September 20, 2024, with one song already released

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has announced that his upcoming SAFA album is now available for preorder on all digital streaming platforms.

The announcement was made on his X page (formerly known as Twitter), generating excitement among his fans and followers.

SAFA, which will feature 14 songs, is scheduled for release on September 20, 2024. The album's first single, Blessings, featuring rapper Amerado, was released on August 15, 2024. Since its release, the song has gained significant airplay and popularity.

The availability of Shatta Wale's SAFA for preorder will allow fans to secure a copy of the album ahead of its release. In the comments section of Shatta Wale's post, his fans expressed excitement over the development and their eagerness for the album's official release.

Shatta Wale excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Spikonation said:

"Can't wait for the biggest album ever in Ghana🔥🔥🔥... #SAFA"

NQFhotografi said:

"U no doing work... If u no keep the conversation around the #SAFA album for it to hit #1 or #4 on @billboard obaaa na ak3 s3 yes the b...tings u go chop nu err, if I no get u aaah @sambahflex go receive that package on ur behalf on that Sowutum road ... So if u 2 like ah play"

FreemanDaniels4 said:

"That day go be my birthday ooo Godfather....the country a go bun up🔥"

johnsonsnoop23 commented:

"It’s been 8 months now since you promised us an album shey na pikin you wan born like this ?💔"

Fan sings Shatta Wale's song

As anticipation builds for the Shatta Wale album release, a fan has won hearts online by singing the musician's song.

YEN.com.gh reported that the fan, who happens to be a white woman, voiced her fondness for the musician and sang one of his songs.

The video of the beautiful moment was shared on X, and social media users were impressed.

