Selly Galley Shares Touching Story Of Her 9-Year Wait For Children (Video)
- Selly Galley and her husband Praye Tietia a.k.a. Cartel Big J, have outdoored their twins
- The couple used the star-studded outdooring ceremony to officially name their children
- Speaking at the ceremony, Selly Galley shared her touching story of how she got the twins
Ghanaian actress Selly Galley Fiawoo and her husband, Praye Tietia, outdoored their twins on Saturday, August 31, 2024, one year after their birth.
At the star-studded ceremony, Selly Galley shared a story that served as a testament to the couple's perseverance and faith.
The proud mother told the challenges they faced in their journey to parenthood.
"Last year, I cried a lot, but it's all to the glory of God," she said, recounting the emotional toll of their prolonged attempt to start a family," she said.
The actress narrated that their inability to conceive had made them targets of ridicule on social media.
"I was mocked on social media several times; the comments were hard to ignore. About sixteen years ago, this man met me, and his life changed. I am the most special thing that has ever happened to him," she said.
The actress further disclosed that she had conceived during the nine-year period but suffered a miscarriage.
"I did get pregnant along the way, but God said it wasn't the right time," she said. "We cried, but God assured us that something greater was ahead."
Watch the video below:
