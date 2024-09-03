Guru, in an interview, opened up about the most significant challenge he has encountered in his life

The musician shared that he has difficulties proposing to women he has a romantic interested in

Guru's comments about relationships triggered mixed reactions from fans, who shared their opinions

Ghanaian rapper Maradona Yeboah Adjei, popularly known as Guru, has opened up about his struggles.

Guru details his biggest challenge in life

In an interview with actress and TV host Emelia Brobbey, Guru shared the biggest challenge he encounters in his daily life.

The NKZ Music CEO admitted that he found it difficult to approach women he is interested in dating and propose to them.

"The hardest thing for me in this life is proposing to a woman."

Rapper Guru was asked to explain how he began a relationship with his current partner, with whom he has a child.

The Pooley hitmaker stated that he could not find the courage to propose to his current partner, and they only began dating after developing romantic feelings when they started hanging out together.

"I am in a relationship, and I have a child. It was a vibe between her and me that picked up. The proposal comes when we are in a relationship. There are so many ways to kill a cat. There are some people you can have a good vibe with. I can only tell you how I feel if something happens between us."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Guru's comments

Guru's comments about his biggest challenge in life triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media. Many agreed with him and shared the same sentiments. Others found his comments to be a lie.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

JÅY_CĽARK commented:

"I thought it was only me oooo."

Savasty commented:

"But serious ooo me too I can't propose to a lady ooo 💔."

kokou commented:

"It’s true, bro, just like me."

user5386730051750 commented:

"For Guru de3, I believe bcoz u can see s3 na no awu paaa."

samuelflex755 commented:

"Not you alone, Adey, here too."

ababiosolomon1719 commented:

"Guru, it is true oo, proposing to a woman you love is very difficult than creating heaven and earth."

Razak Obeng commented:

"Guru, now you join Npp. You start your lies."

