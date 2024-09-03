Fancy Gadam, in an interview, shared that he supported Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy

The musician heaped praise on Shatta Wale and detailed how he has adopted the dancehall artiste's nickname as a sign of his support for the SM Boss

Fancy Gadam's comments triggered reactions from fans, who shared their opinions on social media

Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam got people talking on social media after choosing Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy as his favourite artiste.

Fancy Gadam chooses Shatta Wale as his favourite artiste over Stonebwoy. Photo source: @shattawalenima @fancy_gadam2 @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Fancy Gadam chooses Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy

In an interview with social media personality turned musician Showboy on his Adanko Talk podcast, Fancy Gadam was asked to choose between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The young musician chose Shatta Wale and noted that he has been a big fan of the Shatta Movement boss since he first entered the Ghanaian music industry.

He said:

"I am a hundred percent fan of Shatta Wale."

Fancy Gadam said that he identified himself as a youth from the street just like the dancehall artiste and most of the members of his fanbase.

He shared that he has also adopted Shatta Wale's '1Don' moniker because of his love and support for him and considered as part of his family.

He said:

"We are the hundred percent street. He is the 1Don. I am called the 1Don, Shatta Wale is also the 1Don. It is all love. He is my family."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Fancy Gadam's comments

Fancy Gadam's comments about his preference for Shatta Wale over Stonebwoy triggered mixed reactions from fans. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

SirDigital_ commented:

"I have always said this. Shatta Wale is the most influential artist in Ghana. The so-called gatekeepers couldn't suppress him. Imagine what would have happened to any other artists if what they did to Shatta Wale was done to them."

KingBigJ commented:

"We no see am sef."

GAMBO commented:

"I will forever be ur fan fancy Gadam SM4LIFE till casket."

MrmoneyNammy commented:

"His ppl self no Dey like am."

Abaachah commented:

"U don't have to chose one of them."

White lady sings Shatta Wale's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a white lady expressed her love for Shatta Wale by singing his Star Boy song in a viral social media video.

The lady sporting a customised SM fan hoodie and branded SM4lyf hat, sang the parts she could and moved her body when the parts she could not sing were played.

Source: YEN.com.gh