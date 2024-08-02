Hajia4Reall is set to begin a jail sentence after pleading guilty to her role in a $2M romance scam in the US

Afia Schwarzenegger, in a trending video, criticised the socialite for involving herself in criminal activities

Numerous people have shared their opinions on Afia's comments on Hajia4Reall's legal troubles

Ghanaian media personality and comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger criticised socialite turned musician Hajia4Reall as she prepares to begin her jail sentence.

Hajia4Reall was handed a one-year and a-day jail term by a court in the US on June 28, 2024, over her involvement in a romance scam.

She was arrested in the UK on November 11, 2022, after participating in the Ghana Music Awards UK and was extradited to the US in May 2023 to face prosecution.

Afia Schwarzenegger criticises Hajia4Reall as she prepares for her jail sentence. Photo source: @queenafiaschwarzenegger @hajia.4realll

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwarzenegger criticises Hajia4Reall

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwarzenegger said Hajia4Reall had begun her prison sentence in the US on August 1, 2024.

According to her, the socialite would have avoided a jail stint and lived a comfortable life if she listened to her advice.

"Hajia4Reall is sleeping in jail today. She would have been sleeping comfortably in her bed if she listened to my advice. She will now be tagged as an ex-convict for the rest of her life."

Afia Schwarzenegger chided Hajia4Reall for greedily defrauding old retirees of their hard-earned money for her lavish lifestyle. She added that, unlike Hajia4Reall, she had too much conscience to participate in a romance scam.

Afia Schwarzenegger explained that she was unhappy to see Hajia4Reall go to prison. However, she believed the socialite deserved to face the consequences of her actions.

Below is the video of Afia Schwarzenegger criticising Hajia4Reall:

Reactions to Afia Schwarzenegger's criticism of Hajia4Reall

Afia Schwarzenegger drew mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media for her comments about Hajia4Reall.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below.

@pweedynana commented:

"See how she’s comfortably talking about someone, just let someone talk about her, she will set camera and insult. Do unto others what you want others to do unto you!!!"

@yaa_umabel commented:

"Why all these hate comments ☹️she is actually making sense."

@outsidedrops commented:

"She is always happy about the down fall of others."

@akuababe2020 commented:

"Kitchen blogger is at it again 😂😂😂. What didn't afiaschwar do and say about moesha her daughter but she came out to say moesha was never her friend but penas friend. As for afiaschwar the friendship stops when the benefits also stops oo....she's so ungrateful."

@akonoyaa_kahlany commented:

"Her this same afia used to hype hajia when she snatched Kenpong from Amanda 😀😀😀ei boi3."

Nhyiraba Kojo appeals for prayers for Hajia4Reall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Nhyiraba Kojo appealed to Ghanaians to pray and support Hajia4Reall as she prepares for her prison sentence in the USA.

The musician called on Ghanaians to pray for God to strengthen the socialite so that she could serve her entire sentence and return home without any problems.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh