Nigel Gaisie has expressed his disappointment in the National Democratic Congress, calling on them to honour him over his supposed sacrifice for the party

He alleged that he almost died with his son in what he claimed was an attempt to secure victory for the NDC, detailing the deep things he reportedly did

Nigel Gaisie's displeasure about the political party has triggered massive reactions on social media, with Ghanaians sharing their thoughts on his rant

Founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has caused a stir after he expressed his disappointment in the NDC.

Nigel Gaisie expresses disappointment in the NDC as he speaks on the deep sacrifices he reportedly made for the party to come into power. Image credit: Nigel Gaisie, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

Addressing his congregants on Sunday, April 19, the man of God stated emphatically that the political party came into power in 2025 due to certain things he did for the party.

He detailed how he had to travel across the country without resources from the party to ensure they secured victory.

According to Nigel Gaisie, he is not going to lament much about his displeasure with the NDC, but then he will wait to see if the party will do the needful.

“If the NDC is in power today, it is because of certain things I did. I travelled out of Ghana with my own resources. I went to all 16 regions back to back for the last eight and a half years. So this year I am not talking much. I am just going to watch, but may they not forget this altar. And the bible says we should give honour to whom honour is due,” he said.

Nigel Gaisie disclosed how he almost lost his life alongside his son in what he claimed was an attempt to help bring the NDC into power.

According to him, he was among the men of God who worked hard to make the party attractive.

“I nearly died with my son. The last plane we boarded, we were in there with a big man. I even travelled to Israel with my son to do deep things, and today the NDC has become attractive. I know the thing I did,” he added.

Nigel Gaisie warned the NDC not to attack the church, asking them to uphold righteousness.

“And so to the NDC fraternity, may they uphold righteousness. May they not attack the church,”

Meanwhile, no member of the National Democratic Congress has yet responded to his call for honour, sparking massive reactions on social media.

The Facebook video of Nigel Gaisie is below:

Reactions to Nigel Gaisie’s NDC rant

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments after Nigel Gaisie expressed his disappointment in the NDC.

Nana Yaw wrote:

“Won't they give this man his offering and be free?”

Ohene Kofi wrote:

“While we know he did nothing, H. E. John Dramani Mahama should at least get him to be a member of a board. Rev. Agyin Asare and Rev. Lawrence Tetteh are already enjoying.”

Alexander wrote:

“Eeeeeiii, but these are supposed to be between you and God, if it was God who sent you or you did this on your own accord.”

Dinah Kortey wrote:

“Confession time.”

Nana K Forsu wrote:

“Unclean people, I can't even call you Pastor because you stole against an innocent man of our time, Dr Bawumia is more clean and pure white than you. So you dey envy him.”

Angela Nyarko wrote:

“Tell us the places you went to, and the deep things you did, man of God.”

A throwback Facebook video of Nigel Gaisie campaigning for the NDC is below:

Nigel Gaisie calls for recognition from the NDC, sparking reactions. Image credit: @NigelGaisie

Source: Facebook

Nigel Gaisie reacts to Tema plane crash

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie reacted to concerns about why certain incidents still occur despite his visions.

In response on Facebook, Prophet Gaisie explained that although spiritual interventions can help avert such incidents, his public pronouncements often attract harsh criticism and backlash on social media.

He said that due to this, he now focuses on praying with his congregation for their protection, leaving the rest to divine providence.

Source: YEN.com.gh