Williams, in a video he shared on TikTok, prepared tea in a large Asanka and consumed it with a large loaf of bread

In the video, the popular content creator could be seen tearing sachets of the chocolate drink into the earthenware pot alongside hot water and powdered milk

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians were suprised by his large appetite and dropped funny comments

Popular Ghanaian food content creator, Williams, has gone viral with a new TikTok video where he prepared tea in a large Asanka, a traditional earthenware pot.

Ghanaian content creator Williams drinks tea in Asanka with bread. Photo source: nomadwilliams

Source: Instagram

In the video, Williams mixed sachets of chocolate drink mix with hot water and powdered milk in the Asanka. He then paired the tea with an abnormally large loaf of bread.

The video has ignited reactions, gaining thousands of likes and views, with social media users expressing surprise at Williams' large appetite.

The comment section is filled with humorous reactions from Ghanaians, who are both amazed and entertained by the unusual use of the Asanka and the quantity of food.

The content creator's' use of the asanka has become an essential part of his brand, using it for every meal in his videos.

Williams gets people laughing online

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

thriftedbyliya said:

"I didn’t know we have content creators in Ghana apart from the cruise catchers I like you already"

Fission🇬🇭Elorm wrote:

"This bread can shelter me during a storm"

lady_joyce_mahama commented:

"When I saw him in bed, I thought he was sick o😂saa an, something mighty was coming"

Time changes wrote:

"I am sure the bread was shipped in a container"

Animah_Edna commented:

"Nothing pain me more than how fresh the bread is and he eating it alone 😭"

Williams links up with Afua Nash

Williams might be a foodie, but he met his match in Afua Nash in a video that went viral.

YEN.com.gh reported that the pair went head to head over a large serving of beans and plantain as they tried to conquer the food.

The two content creators could be seen swallowing large morsels of the food. The video sparked funny reactions from social media users.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh