Veteran actress and media personality, Maame Dokono, had many celebrities grace her 80th birthday and book launch held at The Underbridge on Saturday, September 8, 2024

Videos from the event surfaced on social media, getting many people talking about how well Maame Dokono was celebrated

YEN.com.gh put together some of the memorable photos and videos captured at Maame Dokono's event

Veteran actress and media personality Maame Dokono celebrated her 80th birthday and book launch at The Underbridge on Saturday, September 8, 2024.

Videos and photos from Maame Donkono's 80th birthday party and book launch. Image Credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Maame Dokono's 80th birthday party

Maame Dokono's three gorgeous daughters and son were spotted at the event wearing corset gowns and agbada, respectively.

Actress and Onua Showtime host Nana Ama McBrown were spotted spraying money on the celebrant.

At Maame Dokono's 80th birthday celebration, a giant eight-tier cake decorated with her pictures was cut. Friends and A-list celebrities joined her in cutting the cake amid singing and cheers from guests.

Other stars, such as actors Fred Amugi and David Dontoh, diminutive actress Adwoa Smart, actress Lydis Forson, and members of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, among others, graced the occasion.

Photos from Maame Dokono's party.

Reactions to Maame Dokono's party

Many people in the comment section of the videos and photos on social media talked about how gorgeous Maame Dokono looks at 80.

Below are the heartwarming reactions:

vickytoria_me said:

"She's gorgeous ❤️❤️"

ponobiom_replika said:

"Adwoa smart ❤️❤️❤️"

enyo_makeupandmore2018 said:

"Eiiii, Mama you are looking gorgeous😍😍😍"

efyastonevy said:

"I’m happy seeing some old faces. Wish them good health and long lives ❤️❤️❤️"

asiedu7949 said:

"Thank God for her life. She paid her dues"

Cake cutting at Maame Dokono's party.

Maame Dokono's children.

McBrown sprays money on Maame Dokono.

Adwoa Smart's arrival at the party.

David Dontoh and Fred Amugi's arrival.

Lydia Forson's arrival at the party.

Maame Dokono's birthday and book launch.

McBrown sprays money on Maame Dokono

YEN.com.gh reported that actress Nana Ama McBrown celebrated veteran actress Maame Dokono's 80th birthday and book launch at The Underbridge, East Legon, on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

In a viral video, the Onua Showtime host was seen spraying GH¢100 notes on the veteran actress who was seated at her table at the event.

Many people hailed McBrown for being generous, while others loved how Maame Dokono was being celebrated.

Source: YEN.com.gh