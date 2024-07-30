Ghanaian actress Maame Dokono held a private event to announce that she will be launching her new book on August 7

The actress' book launch will mark her 80th birthday celebration and her 60th anniversary in the Ghanaian movie industry

Many Ghanaians on social media flooded the comment section to praise Maame Dokono

Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, announced her upcoming book launch at a private event in Accra.

Maame Donkono announces her upcoming book launch. Photo source: @maame_dokono_queen

Maame Dokono set to launch book

Maame Dokono held an event at the Silverbird Cinemas in Accra to announce the upcoming launch of her new book on August 7, 2024.

In a video shared by blogger Kobby Kyei on Instagram, the veteran actress held the event to celebrate her 60th anniversary in the Ghanaian movie industry and mark her 80th birthday celebration.

Maame Dokono noted that her upcoming book, 6 Decades of Acting, will cover many aspects of her personal life and illustrious acting career.

Maame Dokono is known for her remarkable contributions to the Ghanaian entertainment industry. She graced Ghanaians' screens for several years.

TV shows like Obra, Matters Of The Heart, Kwaku Ananse, and Efie Wura have cemented her place as one of the most iconic actresses in Ghana's history.

Below is the video of Maame Dokono announcing her upcoming book launch:

Reactions to Maame Dokono's book launch announcement

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video on social media. Many celebrated the veteran actress for her new age. Others marvelled at her youthful appearance despite her old age. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

@nyarko02037 commented:

"Sooo happy to see this beautiful woman healthy. God bless her❤️❤️❤️."

@lady_purple9236 commented:

"Wow👏👏👏👏👏🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌 80 is big! Happy birthday 🎂 Maame Dokono."

@graceafrifa commented:

"Wow! Happy birthday and congratulations to the legendary Grace Omaboe 🙏🏽🙏🏽."

@vivian.odame commented:

"Awwwww Mummy Nyame nhyira wo paaaa ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@_lady.ria_ commented:

"Looking glamorous……happy birthday legend🎂🎉."

@caroline4real commented:

"Wow."

@whats_up_gh commented:

"Awww bless her."

@abenanyamekye_a commented:

"Wow!!!! Maame Dokono 😍."

@esie_thenurse commented:

"A life well lived.. Happy Bithday Ghana’s own mama🎊🎉💃🏽."

@annaaddy9 commented:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️Happy birthday Mame."

@lorre_dear commented:

"Happy birthday 🎂🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂 to her. Blessings 🎂🎉."

@sarakwaah2 commented:

"Happy birthday Legend 🙌."

@joeoppongwiafe commented:

"Wow….Mcbrown maame👌."

@akosuaa20 commented:

"A phenomenal woman😍🔥."

Maame Dokono rocks lace outfit for 80th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Donkono celebrated her eightieth birthday in grand style with her family and friends.

Maame Donkono wore mild makeup, bold red lipstick, and a short, curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Maame Dokono accessorised her look with beautiful silver earrings and matching bracelets as she dined with her family.

Source: YEN.com.gh