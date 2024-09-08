Actress and media personality Maame Dokono's three gorgeous daughters and handsome son stole the show at their mother's 80th birthday celebration on Saturday, September 7, 2024

The three ladies rocked matching blue lace corset gowns, beautiful makeup and frontal lace wigs, while her son wore a lovely agbada

Many people in the comment section spoke about Maame Dokono's beautiful children, as they talked about their resemblance to her

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress and television personality Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, celebrated her 80th birthday and book launch on Saturday, September 7, 2024.

Maame Dokono's three Daughters and son slay at her 80th birthday party and book launch. Image Credit: @ghkwaku and @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

Maame Dokono's children at her birthday party

In attendance at the celebration were Maame Dokono's children, who stole the show with their star-studded corset gowns and agbada.

In the lovely videos on social media, Maame Dokono's fifth child, Sabrina Adarkwa, was seen arriving at her mother's 80th birthday celebration with her two sisters.

They rocked matching blue lace corset gowns that accentuated their fine curves. Their frontal lace wigs were neatly done, and their makeup was flawless, elevating their beauty.

Their brother, Samuel Nana Adarkwa, wore a beautiful black agbada and a traditional black cap.

Maame Dokono's son arrives at her birthday party.

Reactions to the videos of Maame Dokono's daughters

The comment sections of the videos were filled with people's admiration for Maame Dokono's daughters. Many people talked about their gorgeous appearance in their star-studded corset gown at her 80th birthday party.

Others also talked about the fifth daughter, Sabrina Adarkwa, standing in the middle of the sisters, who resembled and had a voice similar to her mother's.

Some fans also discussed the striking resemblance between one of Maame Dokono's daughters and afro dancehall musician Fantana.

Below are the lovely reactions of Ghanaians:

isaac_duodo said:

"They’re nicer than Nana Addo’s daughters 😍"

abenaboampongmaa said:

"2 introverts and 1 extrovert, one also looks like Fantana and they’re all beautiful🩵🩵🩵"

mrs_ulinf said:

"Maame Dokono has all size of nyash in her home 😂😂😂 Beautiful daughters ❤️❤️❤️"

_nanak1 said:

"For a moment, I thought the one on the far right of the screen was Fantana oooo😳. And it’s because of how she was smiling. Or my eyes just tricked me 😂"

imawusi_dede said:

"The middle girl looks like mum and her voice"

abenaboampongmaa said:

"Beautiful daughters🩵🩵🩵Maame Dokono born them well"

Videos of Maame Dokono's beautiful daughters.

Maame Dokono speaks on relationship with Rawlings

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and media personality Maame Dokono announced the launch of her memoir at a press conference.

At the launch, she said the memoir would celebrate her 80th birthday and over 60 years of acting.

One video from the launch that went viral was her debunking ever having a romantic relationship with the late former Jerry John Rawlings.

Source: YEN.com.gh