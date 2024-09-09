Funny Face got many fans concerned about his mental health when he posted a video of him smoking on social media

In the caption of the post, the embattled comedian spoke about the struggles of mental health and advised the youth

Many people in the comments section raised concerns as they wondered whether Funny Face was back to his old ways

Comedian Funny Face posted a video on social media of him smoking in the comfort of his home, and this got many of his fans on social media worried about his mental health and safety.

Funny Face smokes in video

In the video, Funny Face took a mirror selfie with his smartphone as he took puffs with the rolled substance in his hand.

He then went ahead to show off the awards, citations, and plaques he received at the peak of his acting and comedy career before he struggled with mental health and his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

In the caption of the video on his Instagram page, Funny Face opened up about mental health struggles. He said the fight for a better mental state has fallen in the mud.

“Agye Ta .. asaannn Agye Goonnnnn !! Now de3r the fight against mental health .. " APASCA !! Koraaa!”

The embattled comedian told his fans that the act in the video was an act of depression. He then advised children around the world to use his life as an example and never to make the mistakes he did.

“N.B + THIS IS AN " ACT " IS CALLED " DEPRESSION " ... CHILDREN ALL OVER THE WORLD 🌍 use my life as a living testimony and never make the mistakes I made in life .. “

The Ekow Go Dis Way hitmaker then advised men to stay away from women and curvy women since they would sway them away from their purpose in life.

“STAY AWAY FROM WOMEN WITH BIG BORTORssssss and EVIL FRIENDS LIKE GENESIS .. other Dan you will be like me .. you can't sleep ... You can't get ur life back together... You move 10 steps forward .. den you come back 100 steps .. OH YAW BOATENG !! Hmmmm ..”

Reactions to Funny Face's video

Many people in the comments section of the video encouraged Funny Face not to revert to old unhealthy habits.

Below are the opinions of concerned fans:

macs_elegance said:

"What are you teaching kids that are following your page ???"

ginah_haselv said:

"It is well Ghanaians don’t take people’s mental issues serious till the end then the make a whole of post claiming they love you shhhhh"

niidodoodarko20 said:

"Oh bro you were coming back stronger now what’s the problem again 😢"

mac_bobby27 said:

"My man I know you’re stronger than your weakness"

geoffamanquah said:

"Someone seriously needs to stay with you ,It's Sad to see you like this every time ,It's depressing and very sad too"

official.ajtruth said:

"Funny you’re stronger than you think. Dwell on that little positive thing in your life or simply the breathe you have to be your strength. Don’t give in to new episodes easily. Be strong to continue making progress. Top of the week to you."

Don Little speaks on Funny Face's treatment

YEN.com.gh also reported that Don Little was unhappy with Ghanaians' treatment of Funny Face after his accident on March 24, 2024.

The diminutive actor, in an interview, said that the embattled comedian deserved an apology from Ghanaians for the harsh criticism.

Kumawood actor Don Little said comments made against Funny Face were unfair, as his accident was not as severe as that of Lil Win.

