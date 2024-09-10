Efia Odo's decision to give up on her restaurant just about six months after it launched has brought up several controversies

An old video of Efia Odo defending her role as the owner of the business has resurfaced online

Fans took to social media to share their reactions to Efia Odo and her restaurant's saga

Efia Odo's dream to own a fully functional business has come crashing down again after her Eats Avenue saga.

The socialite announced she would no longer be associated with the restaurant launched in April of this year.

Efia Odo defends her role in Eats Avenue. Photo source: X/Efia_Odo

Her decision follows several concerns about the actual ownership of the plush hospitality venture in Accra.

Efia Odo paraded herself as the restaurant's owner. In an old video that has resurfaced online, she proudly maintained her stance after her rival Sista Afia and several others raised their suspicions.

The renowned Ghanaian socialite has not only distanced herself from the venture but also advised fans against patronising her former business, which she claims to have a 40 percent share in.

It's unclear what triggered Efia Odo's decision to exit the business. It is worthy of note that Efia Odo was caught up in a similar situation after claims that she owned a wine shop in Accra turned out to be false.

Fans react to Efia Odo's saga

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Efia Odo's decision to abandon Eats Avenue.

@mrrkitchener said:

"She’s bold too😂"

@DripLord543 wrote:

"Efia no try kraa o 😂😭"

@brahadams_ remarked:

"Efia Odo claims she owns 40% of Eats Avenue yet she is telling us she is no longer affiliated so we should eat there at our own risk?"

@vawulenciaga07 noted:

"she meant "i owe the restaurant" not "i own the restaurant" because eyyy😹"

@maxwell_boah remarked:

"so na all be lies or?? 🤔"

Efia Odo's rumoured partner speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that details about Efia Odo's rumoured business partner behind Eats Avenue had popped up online.

The restaurant's rumoured co-owner is an infamous wealthy tycoon in Accra linked with several viral stars, including Hajia Bintu.

