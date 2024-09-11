Efia Odo has distanced herself from a plush restaurant in Accra which launched under a year ago

The socialite's unexpected issues with the business have gained significant traction online, especially because of her past

One of Ghana's renowned bloggers has opened up about Efia Odo's issues and served her a chilling message

Ghanaian entertainer and socialite Efia Odo recently launched a new restaurant but says she can no longer be associated with it.

For several months, the socialite flaunted her best moments from the restaurant located in East Legon, a high-end suburb of Ghana's capital, on social media in a brilliant bid to turn her fans into customers.

On September 9, Efia Odo announced her decision to exit the business and advised fans to patronise it at their own risk.

Her concerning remarks about Eats Avenue came after her rival Sista Afia and several others raised questions about the venture's ownership, contradicting Efia Odo's claims.

The saga around Eats Avenue continues to unfold despite Efia Odo sharing documents claiming she was a part owner of the business.

Former blogger Chris Vincent has weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Efia Odo's issues with Eats Avenue.

On Facebook, the blogger asserted that Efia Odo had embarrassed herself with her claims. He rehashed the ongoing rumours that Efia Odo was in an affair with the restaurant's owner which ended hence her issues.

The blogger advised Efia Odo to distinguish between fake life and soft life, referencing the names of some celebrities who he suggested had become victims. He said,

"One day, when tragedy hits, their entire dark 'behind' would widely open-think about what happened to Moesha and Beverly Afaglo."

Efia Odo's rumoured partner speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the rumoured bankroller behind Efia Odo's Eats Avenue and her current woes had finally opened up about the trending issue.

Reports indicate that Eats Avenue's co-owner is a questionably wealthy tycoon in Accra linked to several other top Ghanaian socialites, including Hajia Bintu.

