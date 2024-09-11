Shatta Wale, in a post on X, announced his venture into real estate and encouraged Ghanaians to support him

The musician recently shared photos of the Instagram page of a real estate company he was claiming

In the comments section, Shatta Wale's fans were happy to see him investing his money well and hailed him

Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has officially announced his entry into the real estate business.

Shatta Wale ventures into real estate and begs for support on social media. Photo source: shattawalenima

In a post on X, the popular dancehall star shared a photo of an Instagram page for a real estate company, which he claimed is his. He stated that he now builds and sells properties as a side business.

This is the first time Shatta Wale has publicly claimed ownership of a real estate company, although he has previously spoken about his involvement in the sector.

He encouraged his followers to support his new venture by following the company’s social media pages, emphasising the importance of support.

Fans responded positively in the comments, expressing their admiration for his investment in real estate and applauding his business decisions.

Many were happy to see the musician using his resources to create a long-term business outside the music industry. Shatta Wale has shown a keen eye for business over the course of his career. He also owns the popular ride-hailing service Shaxi.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users regarding Shatta Wale's strides in real estate.

LackSzn said:

"Long time a dey hear Wale dey invest but today I see receipts. Big ups💪"

RMadridExtr commented:

"Shatta Wale dey come cash out from Real estate too eeiiii"

natioonn said:

"This is good. One thing I like you is how you always want to make more money. Keep it up and show us the way Baba."

Shatta Wale gives friend money

Aside from putting his money into businesses, Shatta Wale also loves investing in his friends and associates.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that he gave AMG Deuces, his associate, GH₵20K, to celebrate his birthday.

Shatta Wale was with rapper and friend Medikal when he made a beautiful gesture towards the influencer.

