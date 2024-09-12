Kwabena Kwabena composed beautiful songs for Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP's campaigns in the past

The Highlife singer's manager, Nana Poku Ashis, has claimed that his artiste did not get any financial reward

In an interview, Ashis indicated that some friends took the payment meant for Kwabena Kwabena without his consent

Highlife music star Kwabena Kwabena may have composed one of the best campaign songs for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), but he did not get any financial reward.

According to the singer's manager, Nana Poku Ashis, whatever benefits were supposed to go to his artiste rather went to some associates.

In 2008, Kwabena Kwabena released his Number 1 tune, one of the leading campaign songs for NPP's Nana Akufo-Addo during his first attempt at the presidency. Over the years, the singer has remixed the song for other Akufo-Addo campaigns.

For his constant support and contribution to Akufo-Addo's eventual victory in the 2016 elections, Kwabena Kwabena has been rumoured to have been rewarded handsomely.

But speaking in an interview on Joy Prime, the artiste's manager indicated that they had not received any such reward because certain friends of Kwabena Kwabena allegedly collected payment from the NPP without the singer's knowledge or consent.

According to Ashis, the artiste had composed the song voluntarily and did not expect any financial compensation for his contribution but some people took advantage.

"Some people charged on his head. Some of his friends that led him to go and meet the party leadership, charged on his head. So, the party knows that they've given Kwabena something through somebody. Where the money dey? He never got the money," Ashis stated.

The manager stated that when Kwabena Kwabena later attempted to collect the payment, he was rebuffed by the party. The NPP reportedly refused to pay, showing documented evidence that payment had already been made in full.

