Efia Odo Says She Will No Longer Wear Skimpy Dresses: "God's Hands Have Touched Me"
by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Efia Odo, in an appearance on Empress Gifty’s cooking show, U Cook, spoke about her choice of dressing
  • The socialite shared that she has decided to dress appropriately and not expose any part of her body because she is maturing and getting older
  • Efia Odo’s comments about her choice of dressing triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Ghanaian socialite and actress Efia Odo has shared that she is no longer interested in wearing clothes that will expose her body.

Efia Odo, Skimpy dresses, Efia Odo's dressing, Ghanaian socialite, Efia Odo and Empress Gifty, U Cook TV show
Efia Odo says she will no longer wear skimpy or inappropriate dresses. Photo source: @efia_odo
Source: Instagram

Efia Odo speaks about her dressing

In a recent episode of gospel musician Empress Gifty's U Cook show, Efia Odo said she decided to stop wearing revealing outfits after a recent interaction with God.

The socialite also explained that she was maturing and getting older and that it was normal for people to quit some old habits at such a point in their lives.

She said:

"God has spoken to me. I am also growing. Sometimes, as you get older, you get to a time or stage in your life where you quit some habits. Your spirit will even stop you from doing it."

Efia Odo noted that her stubbornness in the past prevented her from listening to God’s instructions to stop dressing inappropriately.

The socialite said that she prays to God daily to help her overcome any challenges hindering her attempts to change her fashion choices.

Efia Odo added that it would take time for her to fully embrace her new lifestyle and that she would decide for herself and not for her partner.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Efia Odo’s comments

Efia Odo’s comments about her dressing triggered mixed reactions from social media users.YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

Dr Emeritus Newday commented:

"This is consciousness. Life gets better by change💯."

@ God’s Child commented:

"She is funny 😍😘."

Asantewa bae commented:

"She is lying. She is looking for a husband now."

ransbee commented:

"Naturally, as u are aging, u begin to change...especially for women when they realise their prime time is over😂😂😂."

eunie23145 commented:

"Kwesi arthur akyere wo nyansa wo wiase.. boa!"

Akua Marfowaa commented:

"She was young."

Counselor Lutterodt speaks on Efia Odo’s dressing

In a similar story reported by YEN.com.gh, Counselor Lutterodt clashed with Efia Odo over her decision to wear clothes he deemed inappropriate on an episode of the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast.

He said that Efia Odo dressed inappropriately to seek attention from men in public and that she did not need to do so as a celebrity in Ghana.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor. He graduated from African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

