Socialite Efia Odo and the co-hosts of the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast trashed men in their latest episode

In the video, they recounted unfortunate experiences they had with men and how that shaped their narrative about them

The video trailer generated diverse opinions from Ghanaians, with some expressing their dissatisfaction with the topic

Socialite Efia Odo and the co-hosts of the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast have started a debate online after a video of them speaking ill of men surfaced online.

Efia Odo and co-hosts trash men

In another podcast episode, Efia Odo and the co-hosts spoke ill of men as they shared personal experiences. In the trailer video, Efia Odo emphasised the fact that men lie a lot.

This got social media influencer Ama recounting when a married man told her he would leave his wife for her. She said the condition the married man gave her was that she shared a bed with him. She also added that the man said he would reward her with a Range Rover.

"A man can be with a woman, love his wife, sleep with another woman with no emotional attachment. That is the reason why they do it. But for us women, for us to even talk to another guy, it is something. It is emotions."

In the caption of the video the former Eats Avenue owner shared on her Instagram page, she emphasised the statements she made in the video.

She then urged her followers to stay tuned for the explosive episode of the podcast, which dropped on its YouTube channel on September 11, 2024.

"MEN CAN LIEEEEEEE. Tomorrow 5pm! Don’t miss it @therbcpod"

Efia Odo speaks ill about men.

Reactions to the RBC podcast episode

The video generated diverse opinions from Ghanaians who commented about the episode. Some were unhappy that Efia Odo and the other two social media influencers always talked about men and relationships and shared other topics they could discuss.

Below are some of the thoughts of people:

abena_nickii said:

"So can we speak on innovative and productive ideas to elevate the youth rather than solely on men ...its annoying"

nanakwame.bismark said:

"Don’t you people get tired talking about men? Everyday men this, men that. Ahbaaaa!"

im_flvwdailyy1017 said:

"You are talking too much bout men Efia 😮 discuss different stuff"

scorpion_5366 said:

"For those who are their best to underestimate Gorgeous Odo must rethink and reverse their Note 📝 :: Efia is coming bigger than ever before :: I'm glad Efia is glaring to her God given potentials, Go higher Odo 🙏🏿 :: Much Love ❤️"

sheilakenneth895 said:

"Men can actually lie for Africa I swear men always do lie all the time men and lie they are like 5&6 Jesus men hmm"

iam_nanaqwesi said:

"You attract with wrong guys, the good guys you don’t want them"

jnr.cornwall said:

"Have you also seen the women of today😂. They are more than serpents😂😂😂 excuse my language 😂😂😂"

Below is the full episode.

Efia Odo speaks on single fathers

YEN.com.gh reported that socialite Efia Odo, in an episode of the Rants, Bants and Confessions podcast, talked about dating a single father.

While discussing red flags with her co-hosts, Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland, she said she had no problem dating a single father.

Sharing her requirements, she said that the man should not have more than one child he was taking care of.

