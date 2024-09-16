Prophet Kumchacha has claimed that Asamoah Gyan's penalty miss at the 2010 World Cup was politically motivated

The popular prophet said the football icon intentionally missed the spot kick to prevent the glory from going to the NDC

These wild claims came amid Asamoah Gyan's announcement disassociating himself from the NPP and politics overall

Popular Ghanaian prophet Kumchacha has stirred controversy with another stern allegation against a celebrity.

He claimed that former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan intentionally missed a crucial penalty during the 2010 World Cup to sabotage the political fortunes of ex-president John Mahama.

Prophet Kumchacha claims Asamoah Gyan's 2010 World Cup penalty miss was intentional and politically motivated. Photo source: asamoahgyan3

According to Prophet Kumchacha, Gyan's missed spot kick was a deliberate act to deny the then-incumbent NDC from taking credit.

The missed penalty occurred during the quarterfinal match between Ghana and Uruguay, an event that has haunted Ghanaian football fans for over a decade.

Gyan's failure to convert the penalty in the dying moments of extra time ended Ghana's dream of becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup.

Kumchacha has alleged that Gyan sought to prevent the NDC from enjoying the political clout that a World Cup victory would have brought. His statement has caused a stir on social media.

Ghanaians react to Prophet Kumchacha's claim

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

myles_ghana said:

"That could be true though. That guy can easily do that because Stephen Appiah wanted to take that penalty but rather chose to fight for the ball and later wasted it."

TTheophiluq wrote:

"Illiteracy is indeed a disease. Any fool is given a microphone to speak trash all in the name of freedom."

KwakuDapaa1 said:

"He scored against USA in extra time to send us into the quarterfinals NPP was in power when we played against USA"

Kumchacha blasts Ohemaa Mercy

Kumchacha has been on a criticism spree and Asamoah Gyan is not the only one facing his wrath.

YEN.com.gh reported that he blasted Ohemaa Mercy over her claim that God endorsed her divorce.

Kumchacha argued that her claim that God wanted her to end the union did not align with scripture.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

