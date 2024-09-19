Fameye has shared that he loves to repeat his clothes unapologetically, explaining the outfits were his

The musician, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), made this known and many fans supported his view point

In the comments section, many fans of Fameye said it was good he was not bowing to societal pressures

Ghanaian musician Fameye has stirred up reactions on social media after publicly stating that he unapologetically repeats his clothes.

The musician declared in a post on his X account (formerly Twitter) that the clothes are his and he saw no issue wearing them multiple times.

Fameye’s message got folks talking, with many of his followers expressing support in the comments. Fans applauded his attitude, noting that it was to see him resist societal pressures to constantly wear new outfits.

Musician Fameye, who loves to preach simplicity in his songs, has often shared that he is not pressured to live above his means.

Fameye's clothing comment sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users regarding Fameye's remarks.

TheGracious1_ said:

"Be you! Mr Peter❤️‍🔥"

mayo_darock said:

"That's a norm brother❤️"

POL0NG0 commented:

"Everybody does that"

onlyheem001 said:

"thats how e suppose be"

DirectorBerko commented:

"Brother @Fameye somethin small for diet this morning...?"

FleekyDanso said:

"Never give that societal pressure a chance"

Fameye speaks on his musical prowess

Fameye is focused on his music more than on the fashion aspect of his life and recently vented his frustrations regarding the lack of recognition he is getting in the industry compared to his counterparts in other countries.

YEN.com.gh previously reported that, during a recent interview on YFM with a popular radio presenter, the musician shared his frustration with what he called an absence of support from fans in the Ghanaian music space.

Fameye, one of the most popular musicians in Ghana at the moment, argued that he was making melodies in the same class as some popular African singers. His argument about local backing had caused a stir in the media.

