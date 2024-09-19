Shatta Wale is set to release his highly anticipated upcoming 14-track SAFA album on Friday, September 20, 2024

The musician, in a social media post, announced a SAFA Float Accra City Convoy event before the release of the album

Shatta Wale's announcement triggered excitement and anticipation among fans on social media

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale announced plans to host a float around Accra before releasing his new SAFA studio album.

Shatta Wale announces a SAFA Float Accra City Convoy event ahead of his album release. Photo source: @shattawalegh

Shatta Wale announces SAFA float event

Shatta Wale took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) page to express his excitement and share the flyer of his upcoming event, SAFA Float Accra City Convoy and a message to his fans on Friday, September 20, 2024.

The dancehall musician said he and his team will convey at the Accra Mall in the morning and embark on the float with his fans throughout the capital city.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker urged many Ghanaians to attend the event with their friends and cars in preparation for the release of the SAFA album.

Shatta Wale, who recently announced his Accra Invasion Project, also thanked the Ghana Police Service for providing personnel to guarantee the safety of the event attendees.

He wrote:

"FRIDAY IS #SAFA DAY THAT IS A SHATTA MOVEMENT DAY…TOWN GO CHOKE!!! BRING YOUR CARS, FRIENDS AND LOYAL FANS OF SHATTA MOVEMENT LETS SPREAD THE GOSPEL!! MEETING POINT: ACCRA MALL 10AM ..BE THERE !!! THANK YOU GHANA POLICE FOR PROVIDING US WITH SECURITY!!!!"

Shatta Wale's announcement excites fans

Shatta Wale's announcement of his SAFA Float Accra City Convoy event triggered excitement and anticipation among fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@Triplecedi1 commented:

"I will be there 🎉🍾🍾🍾.It’s gonna be like Barbados 🇧🇧 festival 🎉🔥🔥🔥#SAFA."

@Kharty_Khartun commented:

"I will be there no matter what."

@Godplease11 commented:

"I can feel this album is going to be the biggest hit ever and it's going to impact in the global market for Ghana. Even though I'm not a Shatta fan, I can still feel it. Watch out!!"

@djoodigi commented:

"I’m never missing this KING 👑🔥🔥🤲🏾 #SAFA is LOUD 😎🤲🏾🔥🔥."

@BismarkTwe73185 commented:

"That’s a festival SAFA 🔥🔥🔥 is going to be lit 🔥."

Serwaa Amihere expresses support for Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Serwaa Amihere responded to a trailer Shatta Wale shared on social media to prepare for his upcoming album release.

The media personality expressed her support and excitement for Shatta Wale's upcoming SAFA album.

