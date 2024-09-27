Shatta Wale Surprises Dancegod Loyd's Mentee Lalipop, Gives Her Cash And Brand New iPhone 13
- Shatta Wale has declared Lallipo, one of Dancegod Lloyd's mentees, as a winner of his challenge
- He rode out with his team in a convoy to Dakcegod Loyd's dance studio to surprise the youngster
Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale launched a challenge after releasing his highly anticipated album Shatta And Friends album.
The dancehall and Afropop megastar announced his plans to reward completing submissions for the challenge.
Lalipop, one of Dancegokd Lloyd's new mentees from his new dance collective, shared her entry to the Shatta Wale No Soze challenge.
Her video garnered over 100k hits on TikTok a few hours after being posted, and Shatta declared her the winner of the undisclosed cash prize and a brand new iPhone 13.
In a video, Shatta Wale was spotted at Legon City Mall, where Dancegod Lloy and his mentees train.
He stormed the venue with his new Lamborghini to praise Lalipop. The young dancer was overwhelmed with tears after seeing and interacting with Shatta Wale.
Shatta Wale's gesture impressed many fans, who thronged the comments section to hail him and compliment Dancegod Lloyd's youngster.
Fans hail Shatta Wale
