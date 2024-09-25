Shatta Wale addressed critics who slammed him for throwing only money at fans during his SAFA Float Accra City Convoy on Friday, September 20, 2024

The self-proclaimed dancehall king shared that he is managing his money and would not spend bigger denominations, which might affect his finances

Shatta Wale's comments on why he chose to throw only GH₵5 notes has triggered many positive reactions from fans on social media, who agreed with him

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has addressed the criticism he received from some Ghanaians recently for 'only' throwing GH₵5 notes at his fans during a public event.

Shatta Wale addresses GH₵5 notes criticisms

Shatta Wale released his long-awaited 14-track SAFA album on Friday, September 20, 2024. The album is a music project intended to celebrate his fans.

The dancehall musician organised the SAFA Float Accra City Convoy event to promote the album and connect with his fans.

He sprayed GH₵5 notes at his fans as he, rapper Medikal and his team members toured neighbourhoods including Lapaz, Tudu, and Spintex in Accra.

Following the float event, some critics chided Shatta Wale for rewarding fans with only smaller currency denominations.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, he clapped back at critics, stating he would continue throwing GH₵5 notes at his fans to manage his finances.

The SM Boss advised fans to prioritise smaller notes to save money for possible future hardships and avoid living fake lifestyles.

Shatta Wale added that politicians have been able to take advantage of the citizens and not carry out their duties because most Ghanaians are interested in flashy things.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's comments

Shatta Wale's response to his critics triggered positive reactions from fans, who shared the same sentiments. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

hanzbankzgh commented:

"The money shattawalenima throws out on the street no be small money. How many Ghanaian musicians support the street like that? Appreciate the things shattawalenima is doing 🙌."

jacobm6296 commented:

"Well, I think he is right tho. People should respect the little they have."

prince_kwadwo_owusu commented:

"🙌😂paapaapaapaaapaaaa🔥🔥🔥🔥 sm4lyf."

naanunoo1988 commented:

"My Hero."

marcoxfilms commented:

"The truth is what he said but his fans no dey see .😂😂😂😂😂."

SAFA album hits over 16 million views

YEN.com.gh also reported that Shatta Wale's SAFA garnered over 16 million views on Audiomack a few days after its release on September 20, 2024.

After its release, the 14-track music project, featuring two collaborations with Wendy Shay and Amerado, had positive reviews from fans and critics.

