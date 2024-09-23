Shatta Wale has released his highly anticipated LP code-named SAFA, which translates to Shatta and Fans album

The 14-track album features singer Wendy Shay, who is one of only two guest artistes on the project

The singer has shared her remarks about the album, calling it a masterpiece

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay, who featured on the new SAFA LP, has opened up about how it felt to collaborate with Shatta Wale again.

The duo first worked together in 2019, just when Wendy Shay had jumped on to the music scene.

Wendy Shay calls Shatta Wale's SAFA a masterpiece. Photo source: Instagram/WendyShay, Instagram/ShattaWale

Source: Instagram

Their debut colouration, Stevie Wonder, became an instant favourite and has garnered over five million hits on YouTube.

Shatta Wale featured Wendy Shay on track 10 of his SAFA project. She is one of only two guest artists on the album.

Wendy Shay took to social media to eulogise Shatta Wale after his album's release. She said,

"Congrats King Shatta Wale on your album. SAFA is a masterpiece. Honoutf to be featured on it. ShayGang X SM4Lyf."

Wendy Shay excites fans with her SAFA remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Wendy Shay's remarks about Shatta Wale.

kodasrich55 said:

This is what we call when a king and a queen meet each other 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

vicky_abena_partey wrote:

I admire you soo much Wendy😍😍😍 I like the Tuesday fire in you🔥🔥🔥

officialpapasly noted:

Bongo ideas chop hot bullet 🔥🔥😂😂😂😂bless up queen

iam_stanleyscofiedofficial remarked:

Loving you from Nigeria 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 you finish the verse 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️

damteljoanita commented:

Wendy is whoever she think she is 🔥🔥🔥 Shey on us 🙌❤️🦋

TWO B.K added:

"if u see me run go hide Albert, Abongo bongo bongo Abongo gyei gyimiee nu" 😂😂 ya shades are strategically good 😎

Shatta Wale takes over Accra with his SAF float

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had stormed the streets of Accra to mark the release of his new album.

His convoy started at the Accra Mall's car park through several neighbourhoods, including Nima, where he honed his craft and music community.

The Ghanaian superstar sprayed his fans with cash after they gave him a rounding welcome back to the neighbourhood

