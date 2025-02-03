Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face, rocked an African print dress that showed off her fine curves

In a video with a female friend, she twirled while beaming with excitement before heading to an undisclosed event

Many people spoke about how beautiful Vanessa looked in the video, while others gushed over her outfit

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of embattled comedian Funny Face, turned many heads online with her captivating beauty in a lovely video.

Vanessa Nicole flaunts curves in a corset African print dress. Image Credit: @vanessah_nicole

Source: TikTok

Vanessa Nicole rocks African print dress

Vanessa Nicole took to her TikTok page to share an exciting video of herself showing off her beautiful looks.

She rocked an African print corseted dress that accentuated her voluptuous figure. The dress had an African print fabric at the bottom and the top section was made of dark brown fabric styled with a cutout design of the same African print fabric.

The mother of three styled her look by using a portion of the same African print fabric tied into a nice floral design while showing off her long dreadlocks.

She posed with her friend who was seen capturing the memorable moment of them before heading out to an event that they did not disclose.

They looked happy in the video, and Vanessa was seen taking a twirl as she showed off her lovely outfit.

Reactions to Vanessa Nicole's video

Many people admired the bond between Vanessa Nicole and her friend and how joyful they were in the video.

Many people noted that they had missed Vanessa as they talked about it being a long time since she posted on the entertainment platform.

Below are the lovely reactions of social media users to Vanessa Nicole's outfit:

abi_positive0 said:

"My lovely mums❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰."

TetteY DaawO_kofi 🇬🇭🇬🇧 said:

"You have been missed beautiful."

Boom💥💯👑 said:

"Greetings from this side 🙋🙋 ahafo Goaso."

Nana John official said:

"My only sweet moms I have missed you."

Queen👑Margaret👑 said:

"So beautiful ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️."

Funny Face promises peace with Vanessa

YEN.com.gh reported that embattled comedian, Funny Face, has vowed to make peace with his estranged baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

In a TikTok live session, the embattled comedian reflected on his constant mental health struggles throughout 2024.

He pledged to be a better person and avoid unnecessary disputes with persons in the Ghanaian entertainment industry and other individuals significantly.

In the same video, Funny Face promised to reunite with Vanessa Nicole and help take care of their twin daughters, Ella and Bella.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh