Stonebwoy visited the youth of Maamobi at the Kawukudi Astro Turf Park during their Youth Peaceful Elections Soccer Gala finals on Monday, September 23, 2024

The dancehall musician, in a trending video, was spotted donating GH₵10K to the winner and two runner-ups in addition to the tournament's cash prizes

Stonebwoy's donation to the youth of Maamobi triggered mixed reactions from fans on social media

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy made a special cash donation to the youth of Maamobi in Accra during a recent football tournament.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy donates GH₵10K to Maamobi youth at a community football gala. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy donates GH₵10K to Maamobi youth

Stonebwoy trooped to the Kawukudi Astro Turf Park as a special guest on Monday, September 23, 2024, to watch the Maamobi youth showcase their footballing skills in the Youth Peaceful Elections Soccer Gala.

The youth and community leaders organised the football tournament to promote unity and peace ahead of the upcoming December 7 Ghanaian presidential and parliamentary elections.

Before the Youth Peaceful Elections Soccer Gala finals, Stonebwoy advised the youth and generously donated GH₵10K to some of the footballers in addition to the tournament's prize monies.

The Burninton Music Group president gifted GH₵5K to the eventual winners, GH₵3K to the first runners-up and GH₵2K to the second runners-up for participating in the football tournament and joining the efforts to create awareness and promote peace among the various communities before the 2024 general polls.

Over the years, Stonebwoy has gained recognition for his philanthropic work. He donated items, including bags of rice, oil, water, drinks and others, to some famous Makola market women for the Christmas festivities in 2023.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's donation to Maamobi youth

Stonebwoy's gesture towards the youth of Maamobi triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media, who praised him. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

dumanyojustine commented:

"More blessings gidigba 😍😍😍😍Bhim."

orptimus_pm commented:

"Shatta Wale wannabe 😂."

thekofisammy commented:

"Alo nkoaa."

enokmensah commented:

"Bhimnation president 🔥🔥🔥."

symkhad commented:

"We have a saying God is everywhere i now understand her 1GAD DEY EVERYWHERE 🔥💯💯."

Stonebwoy releases Jejereje song with Ginton

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy released his newest song, Jejereje, featuring Dutch guitarist and music producer Ginton, on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

The dancehall musician announced on social media that the song's visual will be available on YouTube at 6 pm GMT on the same day of its release.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh