CEO of K. Badu Group of Companies Augustine Kofi Badu turned 59 years old on Wednesday, February 23, 2022

The businessman celebrated with members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club including Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong

Videos from the celebration have popped up showing Despite, Ofori Sarpong and the others 'ponding' K. Badu

It was all excitement at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, as one of its members, Augustine Kofi Badu, celebrated his birthday.

Kofi Badu, the owner K. Badu Agro Chemicals and other prominent companies in Kumasi, turned 59 years old.

Just like each of the celebrations for their members, colleagues of K. Badu joined him in the morning to celebrate during their fitness session.

Despite and others celebrate with K. Badu Agro Chemicals owner on his birthday

Source: Instagram

Despite leads 'ponding' of K. Badu

In one of the many videos from the gathering, K. Badu's friends were seen pouring water on him in the manner which is called 'ponding' in Ghana.

Leading the charge for this ponding was business mogul and Peace FM owner Osei Kwame Despite and Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Before the 'ponding' started, the celebrant had been spotted singing songs of praise to God with his friends.

See below for the video of the ponding moment as shared on Instagram by @sammykaymedia:

Prior to the 'ponding' K. Badu had been joined by Ernest Ofori Sarpong and members to cut a birthday cake.

Watch the video on Instagram below:

Who is K. Badu Agro Chemicals?

As already established, Kofi Badu was born on February 23, 1963, in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

He started his small-scale agrochemical business at Kejetia in Kumasi and grew to expand in business to become an importer in agrochemicals.

He founded K Badu Agrochemicals Company Limited business in 1984, expanding into a conglomerate called K Badu Group of companies.

The visionary leader diversified his business to conglomerate in the area of Transport, Rental Services, Farms, Building, and Construction.

K Badu poses with cars

Meanwhile, K. Badu has been spotted in stylish photos as he celebrates his birthday.

The photos which show Badu posing with luxury whips in a garage have emerged, gaining the comments of peeps on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh