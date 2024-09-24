Stonebwoy was a special guest at the Youth Peaceful Elections Soccer Gala finals at the Kawukudi Astro Turf Park in Accra on Monday, September 23, 2024

The dancehall musician, in a viral video, preached unity and peace to the youth present at the event ahead of the upcoming 2024 Ghanaian general elections on December 7

Stonebwoy's advice to the youth on the upcoming elections triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has advised the Ghanaian youth to maintain unity and peace during the December 7 parliamentary and presidential elections.

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy advises the Ghanaian youth before the December 7 elections. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Stonebwoy advises the Ghanaian youth on elections

Stonebwoy was in attendance at the Kawukudi Astro Turf Park on Monday, September 23, 2024, to witness the Youth Peaceful Elections Soccer Gala finals with some Maamobi community members.

At the event, the dancehall artiste took to the football field to preach peace and unity to the youth before the upcoming general elections.

The BHIM Nation leader advised the youth to become responsible representatives of their communities and showcase the highest level of discipline during the elections.

Stonebwoy, who recently released his collaboration with Ginton, emphasised the need for the youth to embrace peace and avoid committing violent acts because of their tribal or political differences.

He encouraged them to exercise their franchise at the ballot to elect the right leaders to champion important developmental agendas for the community members' benefit.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's advice to the youth

Stonebwoy's advice to the youth garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

roland_hotler commented:

"We are Bhimnation fearless Gidigba we dey form. Sensible artiste is speaking, not your regular audio money Tiktok influencer struggling artiste. Get it straight up, Bhimnation to the world 1GAD."

topperklass96 commented:

"De biggest fan fooler in the whole world."

mega.es1 commented:

"This Stonebwoy dey jealous too much."

kwesitrix commented:

"Good vibes🔥👏."

thekofisammy commented:

"Alo nkoaa."

thetruthwarehouse commented:

"Jealousy boy 😂."

Shatta Wale advises Ghanaian youth on elections

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale delivered a message to the youth during his performance at the Ghana Report Job and Entrepreneurship Fair at the Independence Square in Accra on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The dancehall artiste advised the youth to vote wisely during the December 7 elections to avoid making several complaints about the leaders in future.

