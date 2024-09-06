Famous Ghanaian dancer Afronita and members of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids, displayed fire dance moves to Nigerian musician Asake's Active featuring American rapper Travis Scott

In the video, they wore matching outfits; blue jeans and a white top, as they stormed the street to dance to the song

The video excited many people who thronged the comments to share positive reviews and applaud Afronita for being an incredible dance coach

Talented dancer and dance coach, Afronita, left many people in awe when she shared a video of herself dancing with members of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy.

Afronita and AfroStar Kids dance Asake's Active

The video was shared on Afronita's TikTok account and featured members of her dance academy, AfroStar Kids Academy, who rocked matching outfits with their dance coach.

They wore a white shirt and paired it with blue jeans and black boots or sneakers. Everyone else's bottoms were trouser length while Afronita's was knee length.

They displayed incredible dance moves to Nigerian musician Asake's Active, a song that featured American rapper Travis Scott.

In the video's caption, the Britain's Got Talent (BGT) star wished her followers a happy new month of September and followed her message with a wish.

She wished that the month of September would be filled with joy, goodness and massive breakthroughs.

"Happy New Month My Stars! 🌟 🩷 May this month be filled with joy, good news and massive breakthroughs on every side, in Jesus’ name. Amen! 🎶Active @Asake @Travis Scott 🎥: @KADIMA 💃🏽: @Afrostar Kids Academy 🩷💙 #active #afronitaaa #afrostarkidsacademy"

Video of Afornita and her mentees dancing.

Reactions to Afronita and AfroStar Kids video

The video impressed many social media users, who thronged the comment section to share positive reviews. Others also admired their creativity, especially when it came to matching outfits.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians:

assive income creator|Charles said:

"When Afronitaaa completes University n get more free time 3ne3 na dem dead... 😁😁She go k*ll us with back to back creativity.. Wooooww 😇🥰🥰"

Centy Daniella🦅🇬🇭 said:

"Since mummy @STARGYAL posted this I've not stop watching 😍🔥😂"

Sheis Joy🩵💞🤩 said:

"Herrr it’s not easy o, am coming straight away from ig I hv to save my 5% battery in order to be here early if not comment section will be full😩🤭😂😂 Happy new month Stargyal, great things ahead🎊🤎"

ERIKA🤎💚 said:

"I will say this again and again,ASKA IS THE BEST DANCE ACADEMY IN GHANA no cap🧢"

user4847238586632 said:

"Afronitaa you are too much surprise us every day my prayer is God should give you more energy and healthy long life . and the kids with 🔥🔥"

Liya🧕🌟🩷 said:

"You keep surprising us everyday with new things. I love how focused you are. Keep making us proud. We love you🌟🩷"

