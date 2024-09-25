Stonebwoy promoted his Jejereje song by connecting with Nigerian content creator Enioluwa in a viral video

In the video, the Ghanaian musician conversed with Enioluwa as the song played in the background, matching the storyline of the song

The humorous antics the pair displayed got social media users laughing as they fell in love with the collaboration

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has found a unique way to promote his latest single, 'Jejereje,' by teaming up with Nigerian content creator Enioluwa in a viral video.

Stonebwoy links up with Nigerian content creator Enioluwa in video. Photo source: stonwbewoy

Source: Instagram

The video, which has taken social media by storm, showed the pair engaging in a humorous gossip session while the song played in the background.

The interaction mirrored the storyline of the song, making it easier for people to understand. Stonebwoy and Enioluwa's link-up excited fans, who shared their excitement in the comments section of the video.

Since its release, 'Jejereje' has gained a lot of traction on the airwaves in Ghana. Stonebwoy's creative approach to promoting the song indicated that he was targeting a broader audience beyond Ghana, hence involving Enioluwa, who has a lot of influence in Nigeria's digital space. Fans welcomed the approach.

Stonebwoy and Enioluwa excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

giftena6 said:

"This Eni de3 kyer3 s3 you dey everywhere some eyy😂😂 I love it tho"

coco_eddie7 commented:

"The way eniola blood dey hot when he sight food no be normal again o😂😂"

amakacasandra said:

"Nigeria 🇳🇬 and Ghana 🇬🇭 . I love this song Stoneboy"

richkid_nani99 commented:

"hahaha @stonebwoy this last move u stole it from @jidulaxii"

gloriaosarfo said:

"This is nice👌🏾😜🤣😜 And well, the song is literally telling you that your mouth(foodian) nature, brought this upon yourself, so wo jejereje"

Code Micky breaks down Jejereje

In a related story, another content creator, this time a Ghanaian, Code Micky, promoted Stonebwoy's song.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the content creator had many laughing as he broke down Stonebwoy's new single.

Code Micky showed his trade mark aggression and funny antics to entertain his followers.

The video ignited funny reactions.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh