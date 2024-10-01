Yaw Dabo, in a video he shared on TikTok, visited a juvenile academy team in the US and coached them from the touchline

In the video, the Kumawood actor and CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy could be seen barking instructions at the young players

Dabo taught the kids how to release the ball and how to switch play, impressing many social media users who watched the video

Popular Ghanaian actor and CEO of Dabo Soccer Academy has shared a video on TikTok of himself coaching a young soccer team in the US.

In the video, Dabo could be seen standing on the sidelines, barking instructions to the young players. He guided them on how to release the ball quickly and how to switch play effectively.

Dabo’s involvement in the session was similar to the ones he carried out at his soccer academy back in Ghana. The actor has in the past visited top clubs like Dortmund to learn a thing or two about the football business and handling young players,

The video went viral on TikTok, impressing many social media users. Many Ghanaians praised Yaw Dabo’s coaching skills and willingness to share his expertise with young kids, prompting many to express interest in joining his academy or enrolling their kids there.

Yaw Dabo sparks interest in his academy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Osman Sulley said:

"I am an excellent football player and I need an opportunity"

A commented:

"My name is Michael i want to join your team"

user23185545743774 said:

"I want to get my baby boy to it please"

Jonathan Lamptey said:

"l have a sister who is 13years of age who to have a football school"

Felix_ owusu23 reacted:

"Please I want to join your team"

Yaw Dabo at a fuel station

Yaw Dabo has been enjoying his time and new experiences in the US.

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, the actor visited a fuelling station and fuelled his car by himself, an experience which surprised him.

Yaw Dabo struggled to handle the gas pump and lamented about the lack of fuel attendants.

