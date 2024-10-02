Fameye has officially been verified on the social media platform TikTok, and he celebrated the milestone in his latest post

The musician shared a short clip singing his latest song, Very Soon, by the beachside and, in the caption of the post, shared the good news with his fans

In the comments section of the post, fans of the musician celebrated the verification with him, praising him

Ghanaian musician Fameye has been officially verified on the social media platform TikTok. The blue checkmark, which signifies an authentic and recognized account, was recently added to the artiste's profile.

Fameye shares excitement after getting verified on TikTok. Photo source: fameyemusic

Source: Twitter

Fameye shared a short video on his TikTok account to celebrate the milestone. In the clip, he performed his latest song, 'Very Soon', while standing by the beach. The video excited his fans, many of whom praised him in the comments.

Fameye announced the verification in the caption of his post, sharing the news with his 744k followers on the platform. Fans joined the celebration, congratulating him on reaching this achievement and showing excitement for his new music.

Fameye's verification excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

FAMEYE.BA.ROCK72 said:

"Congratulations 🎉 may God promote you to the next high level 🐎💨👑Fameye my second God"

☆LFC♡KHYL♡PROBITY commented:

"Congrats Boss ❤🥰 Peteeerrrrrrrrr🔥🔥🤗🥰❤❤ is VERIFIED"

999 TÄRÌQ🕊 said:

"Peter Fameye never give up you do all "

FAMEYE FOREVER said:

"Congratulations 🎉🎊🍾 Father love you so much"

decurious3 commented:

"Congratulations mr peter we are all for you☺️"

Š Ì Ł Ẽ 🤐EDIT said:

"It pains me that you release this song too early @Fameye …Every single lyrics hit like Christmas"

SMALLIE commented:

"we are popping the champagne indeed 💕💕lots of love fameye"

Charles Kofi Asare said:

"My favorite song ever. Go higher bro"

Fameye receives cash in viral video

Fameye has been racking up a lot of goodwill recently. In a video that surfaced online, he received cash.

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician was gifted GH¢10 money bundles by a popular businessman.

Many people were impressed by the businessman's generosity and praised Fameye's humility after receiving the money.

