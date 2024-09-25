Rapper Fameye was filled with gratitude when a renowned businessman, Chairman Castro, gifted him two GH¢10 money bundles

The video was captured during the rapper's performance at the 40 Days Observation of Businessman Prince Frempong's parents

Many people talked about Chairman Castro's generosity, while others talked about Fameye's humility after receiving the money

Rapper Fameye was elated when renowned businessman Chairman Castro gifted him money during his performance at a funeral.

Chairman Castro splashes money on Fameye

Fameye performed at the 40 Days Observation of Businessman Prince Frempong's parents, and during his performance, Chairman Castro gifted him two GH¢10 bundles.

The video was captured at the event that took place on September 24, 2024, at Boadua in Akwatia, Eastern Region.

In the video, Fameye was performing his hit song, Only You, when Chairman Castro decided to bless him with some money.

The businessman first gave Fameye one bundle of GH¢10 notes, and after he saw how Fameye received the money with a grateful heart, he added another bundle.

Each money bundle contained 100 pieces of the GH¢10 notes, making the total amount gifted to the Very Soon hitmaker GH¢20,000.

Chairman Castro gifts Fameye money.

Reactions to Fameye receiving money

Many people praised the live band's incredible talent in the video. Others also thanked Chairman Castro for blessing Fameye with money.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the trending video posted by blogger, Nkonkonsa:

updateking_ said:

"This man can easily collect your girl from you one time.. 😢😢😢😢"

krymimusic said:

"Great performance from the band!! They sound great. Well done menua Peter 👏👏"

snr_lofty said:

"I know this Chairman , oy3 don ! Top top top man 😍

arabaaggrey said:

"He’s popularly known as Amonike of Akwatia😄🔥"

dwaaben_serwaa said:

"Dats 20,000 waiii"

sika_eventz said:

"He respected him and gave it to him gently.. eiii bibiaaa mo b3 ka"

gyamfi5481 said:

"Now I don’t blame ladies who cheat on their guys for big men 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

n.shorme

"Some boys dema eye dey red over the money for there 😂😂"

abi_fab_stitchess

"That’s our favorite band over there @nkyinkyim_ ❤️❤️❤️"

Fameye's Only You music video.

Stonebwoy throws money at fans

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy, threw money at fans after attending the Youth Peaceful Elections Unity Soccer Gala at the Kawukudi Astro Turf Park.

Despite the dancehall musician's previous comments about the gesture being disrespectful, the video got many people talking on social media.

