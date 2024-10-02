Ahmed Buodong, in an interview, debunked Prophet Percy Lartey's recent claims that his healing powers helped Moesha Buodong to walk again

Moesha's uncle shared that the socialite was paralysed for some time before regaining her health after seeking treatment from a traditional healer

Ahmed Buodong also added that he had consulted his lawyer, who is working to take legal action against Prophecy Percy Lartey for his false claims

Moesha Buodong's uncle, Ahmed Buodong, has debunked recent claims from Prophet Percy Lartey that he healed the socialite from her paralysis.

Moesha Buodong's uncle threatens legal action against Prophet Percy Lartey over his healing claims. Photo source: @moeshaboduong, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Ahmed Buodong threatens legal action against pastor

In a recent interview with media personality Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Ahmed Buodong shared that he transported Moesha to the premises of a traditional healer in Nima daily when she was completely paralysed.

He stated that the traditional healer was responsible for the socialite regaining her ability to walk, not Prophet Percy Lartey.

He said:

"We took her (Moesha) to the place every day except Sundays. I carried her on my back before she started walking again. He started walking after getting the treatment from the traditional healer."

Ahmed Buodong expressed his frustration with the prophet's claims, stating that he had consulted with his lawyers, who are taking the necessary legal steps.

He shared that Moesha Buodong had never been to Prophet Lartey's church until the day she was spotted walking in a video.

He said:

"We have laws in this country. I have spoken about the pastor's claims with my lawyer. He told me it is now a legal issue, so I should leave it for him. Moesha went to the church the first time the video came out. She had never been there before. It is not true that the pastor healed her."

Moesha Buodong was recently spotted for the first time in many months after suffering a stroke, which left her half-paralysed.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Ahmed Buodong's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

yo_ronnie69 commented:

"It’s sad how people think they can chase clout with everything."

AfiMeg commented:

"Did the Prophet come to your house to forcefully take your daughter to his church? You have the resources to take legal action, and you still came here with a GoFundMe link to solicit funds? A father indeed."

ArhtoK commented:

"The doesn't look like a man who was driving a Range Rover, Moesha never fed the father when she was rich."

Gnmea22_Ntyd commented:

"Noor pastor carry mallam work dey collect fans for Jesus. Hahahaha."

wonitwaasedi65 commented:

"That pastor I knew he was fake longest time cos I used to see him on TV and laugh cos his moves even tell it all that he is fake."

Ghanaian woman calls out Moesha Buodong's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman based abroad expressed her disappointment with Moesha Buodong's family after a video of her walking surfaced on social media.

The woman sympathised with the socialite and called out her family for allowing videos of her to be taken when she had not fully recovered from her stroke.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

