Jah Wisdom, the father of Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, shared his thoughts on his daughter's relationship with the actor

Vanessa Nicole's father said his daughter was not married to Funny Face, even though they lived together before the public breakup

Jah Wisdom also said that Funny Face is going through his current issues because of past utterances he made against many people

Vanessa Nicole's father, Jah Wisdom, has weighed in on comic actor Funny Face's recent mental health issues.

Vanessa Nicole's father speaks about Funny Face

In an interview, Jah Wisdom explained that he had no personal qualms with Funny Face even though he has been the target of the actor's social media tirades on many occasions.

Per Ghanaweb, Vanessa Nicole's father said the Ghanaian comedian's past public utterances towards himself, his family, and some individuals could be the cause of his ongoing issues.

He explained that Funny Face should have been careful and used due consideration about his approach when dealing with his problems with people.

“Whatever is happening to him is as a result of his own actions against himself, his family and other people’s family. Because before you do something as a person, you need to have second thoughts about it."

Jah Wisdom clarified that Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole were never married, even though they used to live together as a couple with their children until their public breakup. He noted that he had never met the comic actor.

“Funny Face has not been to my house before. I have never even seen him before. She has never been married, either to Funny Face or anyone else.”

Vanessa Nicole's father advised people not to follow in Funny Face's footsteps and disrespect others, as they could face the consequences later in life.

Medikal shows sympathy for Funny Face

YEN.com.gh also reported that Medikal responded to Funny Face's allegations against him during his recent spate of social media rants.

The rapper sympathised with the embattled comic actor, stating he understood that personal challenges were influencing his behaviour.

