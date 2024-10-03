Kwesi Arthur is set to have a live concert in Brescia-Italy, and he announced this in a post on social media platform X

The musician shared a flier of the event in his post and urged all his fans to get their tickets and attend the show

In the comments section of the post, many Ghanaians expressed excitement at seeing the artiste perform on stages overseas

Ghanaian musician Kwesi Arthur has announced a live concert in Brescia, Italy. The popular artiste shared the news on the social media platform X, along with a flier promoting the event. He urged his fans to purchase tickets and attend the show.

Kwesi Arthur announces live concert in Brescia-Italy on social media. Photo source: kwesi_arthur

Source: Instagram

The concert is part of Kwesi Arthur’s efforts to connect with his growing international fanbase. The Afrobeat and hip hop artiste has recently performed on many platforms outside the country.

Fans, especially Ghanaians living in Europe, showed excitement in the comments under his post. Many expressed pride in seeing Kwesi Arthur perform on stages outside of Ghana, showing his global appeal.

Kwesi Arthur excites fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Osikani4eva_ said:

"The mandem and the gyal dem go get your ticket cos I’ve gotten mine"

0followershere said:

"Rydee we noh be local artiste oo😂😂🔥"

La_familier commented:

"I will pay for you to perform 8pm in tema for me🔥🔥🔥grrrrrrrrr❤️"

maskhid1 said:

"Damm just arrived in Ghana from Italy 😔💔"

Kobbyphlakesghz said:

"Supporting My True Religion"

kwame_iceberg1 commented:

"you’re the best … now and forever❤️"

Makavelli_0 commented:

"I want to hear Fefe Ne fe"

gideo33883 said:

"King 👑 ARTHUR ghetto youth preacher"

matteson_gh wrote:

"When are you coming to Toronto Kwesi?"

nkuto_ commented:

"When you go do show for Ghana??"

Kwesi Arthur speaks on galamsey

Kwesi Arthur has spoken on the galamsey nemeses

YEN.com.gh reported that the musician joined the calls for the release of some protesters who were arrested illegally in Accra.

Kwesi Arthur criticised the arrests and joined the massive movement online. A three-day protest aimed at combating illegal mining was announced, and many Ghanaians supported it.

