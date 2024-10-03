A video of a young Ghanaian lady expressing her frustration over illegal mining has gone viral online

She opened up on the negative impacts of galamsey and called for the government to help end the menace

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have called for an end to galamsey in the country

A young Ghanaian lady is trending on social media after she made an impassioned speech calling for an end to illegal mining, popularly known in the local parlance as galamsey.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of tv3_ghana, the young lady who joined the protest said the thought of drinking water infected with cyanide and mercury was a major reason that influenced her decision to take to the street.

"I want to live long, I cannot afford dialysis, and I don't want to die now," she told the interviewer, looking concerned.

She appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo's government to play a lead role in ensuring that illegal mining ends.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 40,000 likes and 32 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the anti galamsey protestors

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video called for an end to galamsey.

@M_A_W_U_T_O_R commented:

"A descent truth which really will hurt them lol."

@lamieredavis stated:

"Oh too much greed that's sad."

@k_aduamah added:

"Those who sent you started spoiling our waters 12 years ago. Where were you then?"

@kommeycaa added:

"Today p3 I’ve drunk five sachets of water so because of galamsey I will drink no water."

Anas supports anti-galamsey protestors

Ghanaian undercover journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has expressed support for the protesters who have started a three-day anti-galamsey demonstration in Accra.

In a post on X page, Anas praised the protestors for voicing their displeasure and shedding light on the negative impact of galamsey on the nation.

He urged the protestors to stay resolute in their campaign and demand that the right thing be done regardless of the intimidation.

